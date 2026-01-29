Whoop CEO throws challenge to Australian Open after Alcaraz controversy: ‘Not just on wrist, but even in your underwear’

Ahmed used the opportunity to spin a clever marketing trick by sending the world's best tennis stars Whoop’s discreet ‘Body’ collection, which comes as part of an undergarment set and can only be discovered following a “strip search”.

With eyes now on Whoop, a major name in the fitness band industry, CEO and founder Will Ahmed responded to the Alcaraz situation by calling out a “contradiction” within the decision to stop the Spanish star from not wearing one, with Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka also reportedly prevented from sporting the bands.

Fitness wearables company Whoop was embroiled in a strange sort of controversy earlier this week, as they received a leg up and a push down almost simultaneously at the ongoing Australian Open. World number one and ATP tour superstar Carlos Alcaraz was spotted wearing a Whoop fitness wristband during once of his matches – but soon immediately given orders to remove it, reportedly being told it was against the rules.

“We are here at Whoop headquarters in the wake of an enormous scandal at the Australian Open. The Australian Open has come out saying the world's best tennis players cannot wear their Whoop in matches. Now this is in direct contradiction to the work we've done with the International Tennis Federation that says Whoop can be worn in matches, and it's safe to do so,” revealed Ahmed in a video shared to social media.

‘Here to protect players’ interests' “So what are we doing today? We are shipping out our Whoop Body apparel. Little did you know, you can wear Whoop not just on your wrist, but in your undergarments,” revealed Ahmed. “So we will be shipping boxers, bras, and underwear to the world's best tennis players at the Australian Open, and that will allow them to be wearing these garments in matches, should they choose to do so,” he continued, revealing boxes with the names of Alcaraz and his great rival, Jannik Sinner.

Whoop has become a household name, particularly in elite athletics circles, as it has become the go-to fitness band for the world's highest-calibre athletes to keep check on their health and fitness in real-time. Whoop’s selling point remains its ability to act as a repository of data for things such as heart rate but also sleep and stress – incredibly detailed data that has become the nom de guerre in the upper echelons of sport.

Over the years, some of history’s greatest athletes like Michael Phelps, LeBron James, Tiger Woods, and Virat Kohli have been spotted wearing Whoop bands, synchronising their incredible routines with around-the-clock information about their bodies. This remains Ahmed’s key motivation for allowing his company’s products to be worn on the biggest stage.

“Ultimately, we're here to protect the players’ interests, and the right to understand their health and performance,” concluded Ahmed – very much placing the ball in their court, as it were.