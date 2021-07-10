Wimbledon 2021 live streaming, Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova Final: When and where to watch online & on TV

The No. 1 seeded Ashleigh Barty takes on No. 13 Karolina Pliskova in the Wimbledon 2021 Final at Centre Court on Saturday. Both players will be appearing in their first-ever Wimbledon Final.

Barty has been in top form throughout the competition, she achieved victory over former champion Angelique Kerber through straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the semifinal on Thursday. Pliskova has also shown why she deserves to be in the final as she defeated No. 2 seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-final. The 29-year-old Czech player showcased an impeccable comeback after losing the first set 5-7.

Barty is ahead 4-2 in the head-to-head statistics against Pliskova. However, it will be an uphill physical and mental battle for both of them as they play their first-ever Wimbledon final.

Here is all you need to know about Wimbledon 2021 Women’s singles final match Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova Live Streaming.

Where is the Wimbledon 2021 Women’s singles final match Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova taking place?

The Wimbledon 2021 Women’s singles final match Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova will take place at Centre Court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

At what time does the Wimbledon 2021 Women’s singles final match Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova begin?

Wimbledon 2021 Wimbledon Women’s singles final match Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova will begin around 6:00 PM IST on Saturday, June 10th 2021.

When and how to watch the live coverage of Wimbledon 2021 Women’s singles final match Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova?

The Wimbledon 2021 Women’s singles final match Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova will be aired live on TV on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels.

How to watch the Wimbledon 2021 2021 Women’s singles final match Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova online?

The online streaming of the Wimbledon 2021 Women’s singles final match Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India. You can also catch the latest updates of the Wimbledon 2021 Women’s singles final match Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/tennis

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON