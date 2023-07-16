Wimbledon 2023 final prize money: Here's how much the winner of Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic clash takes home

Aside from records and the chance to lift the most famous trophy on the tennis tour, Sunday’s Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will also give the victor a huge monetary boost. The prize money being offered to the champion is the joint-highest ever offered at the Championships, matching the value Novak Djokovic earned in 2019 after beating Roger Federer in the final. The victor will earn £2.35 million, boosted up from the prize money of the 2021 and 2022 tournaments which were interrupted by Covid. Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Novak Djokovic will battle it out in the final of Wimbledon 2023(AP)

The return to the 2019 standard is a boost of over 11%, with Wimbledon director Ian Hewitt stating the goal was to bring the prizes back “to the levels in 2019 prior to the pandemic whilst, alongside, providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event.”

The grand slam events are by far the most lucrative tournaments, which makes qualification and deep runs into the tournament so important for lower-ranked players. Chris Eubanks, for example, reached the quarterfinals and earned £340,000, which can be life-changing money in a sport which places a heavy financial burden on individual players.

Novak Djokovic has already won over £13 million from his victories at Wimbledon alone, and stands to win more than twice as much as he earned in his first victory in 2011. Carlos Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open, which is historically the most lucrative slam in terms of cash earnings, as the American tournament paid out over $60 million in prize money last year.

The prize money might become secondary in the minds of two of the best and most successful players on tour, though, with the finals providing history-making opportunities. Djokovic will attempt to tie Roger Federer’s record of 8 Wimbledon titles, while Carlos Alcaraz will bid to become the youngest men’s winner at Wimbledon since Boris Becker.

