Wimbledon 2023 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic men's singles final live

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 16, 2023 11:15 AM IST

Wimbledon 2023 Final Live Streaming: World no.1 Carlos Alcaraz faces defending champion Novak Djokovic for the Wimbledon title on Sunday night.

The Wimbledon’s men’s draw comes down to a headline encounter between the two highest ranked players in the world. Novak Djokovic is looking to win a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title, having overcome tough opponents in Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner with relative ease. He will be faced up by world number one and young challenger to the throne Carlos Alcaraz, who is looking to add a second grand slam to his count by toppling the man who has dominated Wimbledon for the last decade.

Wimbledon 2023 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic(Reuters/AP)
Both men have worked their way through difficult draws. Djokovic also beat big-serving Hubert Hurkacz and Stan Wawrinka, who despite being past his prime is always dangerous. Alcaraz meanwhile expertly handled very tricky opposition in Nicolas Jarry, 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini, and Holger Rune before Medvedev.

Also read: Wimbledon final Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Head-to-head tie, key stats, records in line - All you need to know

Their performances so far at the Championships have only gone to show that these two are the finest players in the world at the moment, irrespective of surface. Even at 36, Djokovic remains incredibly athletic and elastic, capable of constantly mounting pressure on his opponents and breaking down their game. 16 years his younger, Alcaraz is lightning-quick and holds bags of power, and is one of the most promising young players the men’s tour has seen in close to two decades.

The contest between the top two in the world has already provided two remarkable matches, with the players tied at 1-1. In their first encounter on the clay of Madrid in 2022, a teenaged Alcaraz remarkably outlasted Djokovic in the semifinal to take the final set tiebreaker. However, fresher in memory is their second encounter, at the Roland Garros semifinals a month prior. Alcaraz had equalized the match at one set all, but suffered from full-body cramps and was uncompetitive the rest of the way. The Spaniard will be looking to exact his revenge from that encounter.

With much on the line, this match becomes important not only for the trophy, but also for the stories that could develop. Will Djokovic continue to ward off his younger opponents and add to his CV with a record-tying eighth Wimbledon title? Or can Carlos Alcaraz herald the change of an era, knocking the Serb off his perch?

Here are the streaming details:

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final take place?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final will take place from earliest at 6:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) on Sunday, July 16.

Where will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final take place?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final take place on Centre Court at Wimbledon, London, UK.

Where will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final be broadcasted on TV in India?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network - Star Sports Select 1 HD or Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final be livestreamed in India?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final will be livestreamed on Disney+Hotstar in India

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 16, 2023
