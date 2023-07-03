It is time for the third Grand Slam event of the year as the 2023 Wimbledon kicks off from Monday onwards in London with some of the biggest starts in action. Novak Djokovic will his bid for a fifth consecutive title at the SW19 and eighth overall at Centre Court to match Roger Federer's record. The victory will also put him halfway to the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since Rod Laver won all four majors in 1969. Not the forget, the draw also has Carlos Alcaraz, the world no.1 and top seeded player, although the two will only be on collision course if the Spaniard navigates his way through to the final. Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch live online and on TV(AP)

In the women's section, reigning women's champion Elena Rybakina, who won her first Slam trophy at the All England Club las year, will open play on Tuesday against American Shelby Rogers. Meanwhile, top-ranked Iga Swiatek, who won her fourth major championship at the French Open, debuts on Monday against Zhu Lin.

One significant change that Wimbledon would witness this year is that players from Russia and Belarus will be back. They were banned by the All England Club a year ago because of the attack on Ukraine launched by Russia, with the help of Belarus, in February 2022, but the tournament reversed course now even though the war continues.

Here are the live streaming details:-

When will the Wimbledon 2023 take place?

The Wimbledon 2023 will begin on Monday, July 3 and conclude on Sunday, July 16.

Where will the Wimbledon 2023 take place?

The Wimbledon 2023 will be held at the All England Club, SW19, London.

What time will the Wimbledon 2023 be telecast?

The live telecast of the Wimbledon 2023 will start from 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Wimbledon 2023 in India?

The Wimbledon 2023 will be broadcast on Star Sports network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the Wimbledon 2023 in India?

The live streaming of the Wimbledon 2023 will be available on Hotstar app in India.

