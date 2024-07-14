Wimbledon 2024 final prize money: Carlos Alcaraz takes home staggering sum after crushing Novak Djokovic in final

Producing another ruthless performance in the final of the Wimbledon Championships on Sunday, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz thrashed Serbia's Novak Djokovic 6-2 6-2 7-6(4) in a rematch of last year's final. Alcaraz claimed his fourth Grand Slam title with a straight-set win over the World No.2 in London. Alcaraz has two Wimbledon titles and one US Open trophy under his belt. The Spanish superstar also has a French Open honour to his name. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds his trophy as he stands with Novak Djokovic of Serbia after winning the men's singles final at the Wimbledon(AP)

Alcaraz denied Djokovic a 25th Grand Slam title which would have paved the way for the Serbian to surpass Margaret Court in the all-time list. Seven-time champion Djokovic was also hoping to match Roger Federer's haul of eight men's singles titles at Wimbledon in the recently concluded summit clash. With a memorable win over Djokovic, Spain's Alcaraz became the sixth man to win the French Open and Wimbledon back to back.

Alcaraz takes home a stunning sum; how much does Novak pocket?

In the 2024 edition of the Grand Slam tournament, Wimbledon confirmed a record £50m total prize money. The two singles champions are taking home £2.7m each. Alcaraz earned a record sum of £2.35m for winning Wimbledon Championships last year. After successfully retaining his crown, the 21-year-old is taking home $3,427,396, which is 283,500,000 in Indian rupees. Runner-up Djokovic has pocketed £1,400,000 ( ₹147,000,000) for finishing behind Alcaraz in the Grand Slam tournament.

‘Credit to Carlos for playing elite tennis’

Alcaraz fired 42 winners to Djokovic's 26 over the course of the final. Djokovic has failed to win a major title in 2024. The 37-year-old lost his World No.1 ranking to Jannik Sinner earlier this season. "It obviously was not the result I wanted but of course in the first couple of sets the level of tennis wasn't up to par from my side. But credit to Carlos for playing elite tennis, especially from the back of the court, he had it all today," he said after the match.