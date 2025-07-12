Wimbledon Final Live, Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova: Maiden title at stake in historic women's singles clash
Wimbledon Final Live, Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova: Both, Swiatek and Anisimova will be aiming for a maiden Wimbledon title on Saturday when they clash at the Centre Court.
Wimbledon Final Live, Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova: The Venus Rosewater Dish will see a first-time winner for the eighth consecutive time.
Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova will face off in the 2025 Wimbledon final in a couple of hours from now, and no matter who wins, a new women’s champion will be crowned for the eighth year in a row. Swiatek, who has won five Grand Slam titles, had never made it past the quarter-finals at Wimbledon before. Meanwhile, 13th-seeded Anisimova from the U.S. will be playing in her very first Grand Slam final....Read More
Since Serena Williams won her last Wimbledon title in 2016, no woman has managed to win the tournament more than once in recent years.
Aryna Sabalenka was the favourite going into the event, having made the final at the last three Grand Slams. But she was knocked out by Anisimova in a thrilling semi-final.
Swiatek, seeded eighth, had a rough start to the season but recently bounced back by reaching the final at the Bad Homburg tournament, also played on grass. She is now ranked fourth in the world. Last year, she served a one-month suspension after a failed drug test, though it was later found that the banned substance came from a contaminated medication for sleep and jet lag.
That performance, along with her success at Wimbledon so far, suggests she is finally adjusted to playing on grass, a surface she once struggled with.
At the start of the tournament, Swiatek wasn’t in the spotlight. Attention was mostly on Sabalenka and French Open winner Coco Gauff. But while other top players were eliminated early, Swiatek quietly advanced, losing only one set on the way to the final. She dominated her semi-final, beating former Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-0.
Though four of her Grand Slam titles came on clay at the French Open, and one on hard court at the U.S. Open in 2022, Swiatek is now proving she can compete on grass too.
Swiatek has won all five Grand Slam finals she’s played in. But now, she faces a strong challenge from Anisimova.
The 23-year-old American stunned Sabalenka with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory in the semi-finals.
Anisimova has had a tough journey to this point. She made the French Open semi-finals at just 17 years old in 2019, but took a long break in 2023 to focus on her mental health, which caused her ranking to drop out of the top 400.
Last year, she couldn’t even qualify for Wimbledon. But this season, she has made a strong comeback by winning the Qatar Open in February and reaching the final at Queen’s Club in June, proving she can play well on grass.
Her run at Wimbledon will push her into the world’s top 10 for the first time when the rankings update next week.
Swiatek and Anisimova haven’t played each other as professionals yet, though they did face off as juniors, with Swiatek winning that match.
Wimbledon Final Live, Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova: Swiatek’s 2025 Wimbledon run
She dropped just one set en route to the final and defeated Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-0 in the semi-final.
Wimbledon Final Live, Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova: Swiatek’s breakthrough
Despite five Grand Slam titles, this is Swiatek’s first time reaching the Wimbledon final.
History made in Wimbledon men's doubles
Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool have claimed their first Grand Slam title, becoming the first all-British men's duo to win one since 1936.
Wimbledon Final Live, Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova: Strong comeback by Anisimova
Amanda Anisimova has battled through setbacks to reach her first Grand Slam final. She made headlines as a 17-year-old French Open semi-finalist in 2019, but took an eight-month break in 2023 for mental health reasons, dropping out of the top 400. Just a year ago, she failed to qualify for Wimbledon, but has since made a strong comeback.
"If you told me I would be in the final of Wimbledon, I would not believe you. It's indescribable to be honest," she said.
"I think that's a really special message that I think I've been able to show because when I took my break, a lot of people told me that you would never make it to the top again if you take so much time away from the game."
Wimbledon Final Live, Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova: Final prize money
The champion of the 2025 Wimbledon women's singles will receive $4.07 million. The runner-up will take home $2.06 million.
Wimbledon Final Live, Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova: ‘Tennis keeps surprising me’
Iga Swiatek is herself surprised that her tennis on grass court has really developed. "Honestly, I never even dreamed that it's going to be possible for me to play in the final," she said.
"So I'm just super-excited and proud of myself and, I don't know, tennis keeps surprising me.
"I've been enjoying just this new feeling of being a bit more comfortable on grass."
Wimbledon Final Live, Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova: Hello and welcome!
Wimbledon Final Live, Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the women's singles final at Wimbledon, where both Poland's Swiatek and Anisimova of the United States, will aim for their maiden title. This is also their first-ever singles final at Wimbledon, making the occasion all the more special. The 2025 Wimbledon will see a first-time winner in women's singles for a eighth successive time.