Wimbledon Final Live, Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova: Maiden title at stake in historic women's singles clash

Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova will face off in the 2025 Wimbledon final in a couple of hours from now, and no matter who wins, a new women’s champion will be crowned for the eighth year in a row. Swiatek, who has won five Grand Slam titles, had never made it past the quarter-finals at Wimbledon before. Meanwhile, 13th-seeded Anisimova from the U.S. will be playing in her very first Grand Slam final....Read More

Since Serena Williams won her last Wimbledon title in 2016, no woman has managed to win the tournament more than once in recent years.

Aryna Sabalenka was the favourite going into the event, having made the final at the last three Grand Slams. But she was knocked out by Anisimova in a thrilling semi-final.

Swiatek, seeded eighth, had a rough start to the season but recently bounced back by reaching the final at the Bad Homburg tournament, also played on grass. She is now ranked fourth in the world. Last year, she served a one-month suspension after a failed drug test, though it was later found that the banned substance came from a contaminated medication for sleep and jet lag.

That performance, along with her success at Wimbledon so far, suggests she is finally adjusted to playing on grass, a surface she once struggled with.

At the start of the tournament, Swiatek wasn’t in the spotlight. Attention was mostly on Sabalenka and French Open winner Coco Gauff. But while other top players were eliminated early, Swiatek quietly advanced, losing only one set on the way to the final. She dominated her semi-final, beating former Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-0.

Though four of her Grand Slam titles came on clay at the French Open, and one on hard court at the U.S. Open in 2022, Swiatek is now proving she can compete on grass too.

Swiatek has won all five Grand Slam finals she’s played in. But now, she faces a strong challenge from Anisimova.

The 23-year-old American stunned Sabalenka with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory in the semi-finals.

Anisimova has had a tough journey to this point. She made the French Open semi-finals at just 17 years old in 2019, but took a long break in 2023 to focus on her mental health, which caused her ranking to drop out of the top 400.

Last year, she couldn’t even qualify for Wimbledon. But this season, she has made a strong comeback by winning the Qatar Open in February and reaching the final at Queen’s Club in June, proving she can play well on grass.

Her run at Wimbledon will push her into the world’s top 10 for the first time when the rankings update next week.

Swiatek and Anisimova haven’t played each other as professionals yet, though they did face off as juniors, with Swiatek winning that match.