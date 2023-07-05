Wimbledon's MS Dhoni nickname for Roger Federer on return to Centre Court sets internet buzzing, CSK's reply is gold

The spotlight was on Roger Federer as he received a rapturous welcome at Centre Court, on his return to Wimbledon 2023. The Swiss legend, who retired from professional tennis last September, was present for the Grand Slam event, where he was accompanied by wife, Mirka and seated in the Royal Box, alongside Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. Federer was present to cheer his friend Andy Murray, who faced Ryan Peniston in the first round.

Wimbledon used MS Dhoni's nickname for Roger Federer.

Murray, who was Federer's rival during his playing career, sealed a 6-3 6-0 6-1 win, to book a berth in the next round. After his win, Murray thanked Federer for his presence and also had a funny response. The 36-year-old pointed out that the last time Federer watched him at Centre Court was during the 2012 London Olympics and the Swiss was supporting his opponent. "It was amazing to have some royalty here but also some tennis royalty. It’s amazing to have Roger here supporting the event", said Murray.

"The last time I was on this court and he was watching it was the Olympics and he was on Stan Wawrinka’s box supporting him against me. So it's nice to see a couple of claps today after some good shots", he further added.

Federer's presence at Centre Court sent social media into a state of meltdown, with fans taking to Twitter to express their excitement. Wimbledon's official Twitter handle took it a notch higher and used MS Dhoni's nickname on Federer in a post.

Posing a photo of Federer waving to fans, Wimbledon captioned it as, "THALAIVA #Wimbledon".

Dhoni is adored by the nickname 'Thala' - short for Thalaiva - in Chennai for being the captain of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. Hence, on noticing the uber-cool post for Federer, CSK were equal to it and came up with an epic response themsleves. CSK's Twitter handle posted a photoshopped Wimbledon image of Federer which had Dhoni's face on it. Both posts set the internet abuzz, leaving fans in awe.

Federer is a record eight-time Wimbledon winner, but could see Novak Djokovic (7) match his tally this year. Djokovic has been in top form lately, and recently stormed to a historic 23rd Grand Slam title in Roland Garros, where he defeated Casper Ruud in the French Open final.

Wimbledon 2023 has been hard-hit by rain, with poor weather playing spoilsport on Day 2. Day 2 saw as many as 22 matches get cancelled, and then the postponed fixtures were further delayed on Day 3 due to poor weather. However, many out of the 84 matches lined-up have once again marred by rain, which could result in a total of 122 matches being played on Thursday.

