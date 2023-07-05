‘You know I’m not Russian, right?’: Victoria Azarenka left confused as reporter mixes up her nationality in Wimbledon

Opening day of Wimbledon 2023 saw former grand slam champions take to the courts to put on a show, and amongst them was Belarusian former world number one Victoria Azarenka. Azarenka beat Yue Yuan in a tight three set contest, going through to the second round to face Nadia Podoroska. (Wimbledon Day 3 Live Updates) Victoria Azarenka in action.

After her victory on Monday, the current world number 20 was at the press conference when she was asked a slightly awkward question. Although she has been a resident of the USA for most of her life, moving as a teenager, she was born in and represents Belarus. Belarusian athletes were banned from Wimbledon 2022, including Azarenka and her compatriot Aryna Sabalenka, due to their role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Azarenka was asked a misguided question by a reporter, who asked her how Wimbledon is received in Russia. Slightly taken aback, Azarenka answered “You know I'm not Russian, right?”

Azarenka would then ask the reporter to rephrase the question in a tense moment, before answering “Wimbledon is undoubtedly one of the biggest tennis events, it always has been and it is one of the oldest in history. It's iconic. I don't know how it is in Russia. I'm not from Russia, so I don't know how it feels there.”

Wimbledon has been criticized widely for their stance on Russian and Belarusian athletes since the ban was put in place last summer. Last year’s women’s champion was Elena Rybakina, who was born and raised in Moscow, but represents Kazakhstan and was therefore allowed to compete. However, many feel the Wimbledon media teams have handled her representation and marketing in the lead-up to the tournament poorly due to her nation of birth, despite being defending champion.

Azarenka, who resides in Florida, has criticized the Belarusian government for their role in the invasion in the past, having claimed she had always sensed a bond between Ukrainians and Belarusians on the tour.

Tensions were high ahead of the tournament with Sabalenka as well, who told the press she would refuse to answer questions about her country’s politics, and that they could access her comments in press conferences from the past if they wanted a soundbite.

Azarenka won the Australian Open twice, and reached the semifinal of that competition earlier this year, where she lost to Rybakina. Her best result at Wimbledon is a semi finalist as well, in 2011 and 2012, but she will be hoping to enjoy a good run at the tournament this fortnight.

