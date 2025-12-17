Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford net worth: How rich is the boxing great as he retires at 38?

Terence "Bud" Crawford, left, fights David Avanesyan during a WBO welterweight title boxing bout in 2022.(AP) Boxing great Terence Crawford announced his retirement at 38, saying he has nothing left to prove, exiting unbeaten after title wins across three divisions. Celebrated boxer Terence Crawford announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from the game, saying he has "nothing else left to prove." Crawford announced his retirement on X, along with a video of highlights from his career.

Terence Crawford is stepping down with an unbeaten record and a historic three-division conquest after defeating Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas earlier this year. Crawford has now held an undefeated record across the welterweight, lightweight and super-lightweight categories.

“Walking away as a great with nothing else left to prove,” Crawford wrote in the caption on social media sharing the video highlights.

Amid his retirement at the age of 38, with potentially a longer career ahead, a lot of attention is being directed at his career earnings and his potential net worth. Here's what we know about Terence Crawford's net worth.

Terence Crawford's Net Worth: How Rich Is The Boxer?

Terence Crawford's net worth is estimated between $20 million and $30 million as of late 2025, according to a report by The Sporting News. His wealth is primarily from boxing purses exceeding $60 million, endorsements and business ventures.

Crawford's boxing career has generated over $60 million in total purses across 41 professional fights, with standout earnings from high-profile bouts including $1.21 million against Hank Lundy in 2016, $1.3 million versus Viktor Postol that same year, $1.5 million over Julius Indongo in 2017, $5.5 million from Amir Khan in 2019, $4 million against Kell Brook in 2020, $6 million in the 2021 Shawn Porter fight

He made a massive $25 million (including PPV shares) for defeating Errol Spence Jr. in 2023. Then in 2024, he made $10 million from his clash with Canelo Alvarez. Endorsements from brands like Prime Hydration, SNAC, and Millionaire Boys Club contribute significantly, alongside ownership of TBC Shop and BNB Gym.