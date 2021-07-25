Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tokyo 2020: Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh reach double sculls semifinals
sports

Tokyo 2020: Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh reach double sculls semifinals

The Indian duo Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh clocked 6:51.36 to finish third at the Sea Forest Waterway.
PTI |
UPDATED ON JUL 25, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The Indian duo Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh clocked 6:51.36 to finish third at the Sea Forest Waterway..(SAI)

India's Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh on Sunday qualified for the men's lightweight double sculls semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics after finishing third in the repechage round here.

The Indian duo clocked 6:51.36 to finish third at the Sea Forest Waterway. (COMPLETE TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS COVERAGE)

"We followed exactly whatever had been told to us by our coach. The coach told us that we should try to get the best position for India.

ALSO READ| TOKYO OLYMPICS DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS

"It's (rowing) not a very popular sport in India. So our coach told us that getting to the semifinals is also a big motivation for us, and we had to do our best," the duo said.

Poland's Jerzy Kowalski and Artur Mikolajczewski finished at the top with a timing of 6:43.44, followed by Spain's Caetano Horta Pombo and Manel Balastegui, who clocked 6:45.71 in the repechage 2.

Arjun assumes the role of the bower while Arvind is the team's stroker. The two had finished fifth in their heats on Saturday.

The event includes two rowers in a scull boat using two oars each. The long, narrow and broadly semi-circular in cross-section boats helps to reduce the drag.

The maximum weight set for each male competitor is 72.5kg and the average weight cannot exceed 70 kg.

The semifinals will be on July 27.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arvind singh india at tokyo olympics tokyo olympics tokyo 2020 olympics
TRENDING NEWS

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch

Girl creates portrait of Shankar Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes, he shares video

Domino’s announces special gift for Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic win
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP