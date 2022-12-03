UFC: 'I'm going there to kill or being killed' - Tai Tuivasa on fight against Sergei Pavlovich

Tai Tuivasa boasts of a phenomenal record at UFC, having won four of his last five fights via knockouts. However, the ranked four fighter was handed a reality check in his last fight against former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane, who gave Tuivasa a taste of his own medicine.

The Australian now has the opportunity to get back to the winning column on Sunday, when he fights Sergei Pavlovich, a rising prospect in the heavyweight division.

Ahead of the fight, Tuivasa spoke to hindustantimes.com where he discussed in length about his opponent, fight against Gane, and his views on the heavyweight title.

Here are the edited excerpts from the interview with the UFC fighter:

Your upcoming fight against Sergei Pavlovich is going to be your final fight of the year and you must be looking forward to end on a strong note. So can you tell us about it?

I need a big break. I'm definitely looking forward to heading back home to Australia and spending Christmas and time with my son. But before that I need to finish the year off with the bang, get a win, and go enjoy some time off.

What are your thoughts on your opponent?

Obviously a strong opponent. That's why they, they sent him my way. He's been knocking out everyone as well. So for me, I think it's an exciting fight and I think it's gonna excite the fans and put on a show.

Since Sergei Pavlovich is just one ranked below you in the heavyweight division, how tough will it be to beat him?

Definitely. You were in the top five, which is the best fighters in the world and, heavyweight divisions the most scariest division in the league. I'm going there to kill or being killed and if he gets into a battle with me on the feet, I think he might come off second.

You'll be heading to the fight on the back of a defeat against Cyril Gane. So does this put any pressure on you?

No the fight against Cyril was a great one. He's a great opponent, and he did very well and he was a better fighter that night and he beat me. And this is for me to get back up, be up there in the leagues and win Sergei. He is my main priority. And that's where all my thought is at the moment.

What are your thoughts on the UFC heavyweight division and can you also tell us about your title ambition?

I don't know. There's a whole lot of commotion going on. It's a whole lot of politics for me, and I don't really get involved. I come here, I put on a show, I get my check, and I go home to my family and that's all that really matters to me. All the rest is just head noise. I don't really get involved, so as long I'm, I don't really focus on anything else.

I'm a top contender and I'm here to, I'm here to compete, but with all the stuff that's going on, it's all just bulls**t to me. I just focus on fighting and feeding my family that's all I care about.

Watch the LIVE coverage of UFC Fight Night - Thompson vs Holland on Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 8:30 am IST on 4th December 2022.

