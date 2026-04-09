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$325 Christian Louboutin at 8 months old? Olivia Culpo spoils daughter with tiny pink flats

Miss Universe winner, Olivia Culpo shared video of her daughter's first easter basket, with a special mention to the newborn's first Christian Louboutin.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 06:54 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Olivia Culpo shared a picture of her daughter’s first easter basket complete with easter goodies like bloomers, stuffed bunny easter themed plastic plates, busy board and pink blanket and a copy of Sam McBratney's classic children’s book, Guess How Much I Love You. However, what stole the spotlight was the pair of $325 Christian Louboutins pink ballet flats. The pair will be the baby's first designer shoes, the model said.

Baby's First Easter Basket

Olivia Culpo and Husband Christian McCaffrey(Twitter)

Culpo, along with husband Christian McCaffrey welcomed daughter Colette in July 2025 and celebrated her first easter by decorating her a wicker basket with a LoveShackFancy floral cover, as seen in her TikTok video. In the candid video, Culpo debriefed the thought behind the goodies. “You don’t want to look under [an outfit] and see a big, fat diaper, so bloomers. Also, it’s such a good thoughtful gift and very affordable," said Culpo as she showed custom bloomers from Etsy with Colette's initials embroidered on them.

The iconic red soles

While there were other goodies, Culpo specially mentioned the Louboutins she gifted her daughter. “Last but not least, I couldn’t resist. I got her first pair of Louboutins,” she told the audience while holding up the $352 dollar Christian Louboutins pink ballet flats for babies, with a pink bow attached to the straps. “Yes, I know that this is ridiculous, but she’s my first daughter and the little baby in me was screaming when I saw these online.” said the model talking about the humorous situation.

 
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Home / Sports / US Sports / $325 Christian Louboutin at 8 months old? Olivia Culpo spoils daughter with tiny pink flats
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