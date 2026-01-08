49ers' Trent Williams and Ricky Pearsall miss practice, playoff status uncertain

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams and receiver Ricky Pearsall both missed practice Wednesday for the San Francisco 49ers, putting their status for the wild-card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles in question.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Williams' hamstring that he hurt on the first snap of a Week 17 game is still bothering him and that Pearsall had aggravated a knee injury that game and was unable to practice.

He expressed hope they could return to the field Thursday, but didn't rule out them playing in the playoff game Sunday even if they can't practice this week.

“I don’t have any rule with that in the regular season either,” Shanahan said. “It just usually depends on the guy and whether they’ve done it before, what the history is of the player and stuff like that. But whatever gives us best chance to win on Sunday we will without a doubt do.”

The San Francisco offense struggled last week against Seattle’s stout defense without Williams and Pearsall as the running game never got going and there were few open receivers downfield.

The Niners have averaged just 2.8 yards per carry running to the left side since Williams got hurt on the opening snap of the win against Chicago on Dec. 28.

Pearsall leads San Francisco with eight catches on throws at least 20 yards downfield. Quarterback Brock Purdy didn’t attempt a single deep pass last week in his absence.

The 49ers also were without linebacker Dee Winters and defensive lineman Keion White for practice on Wednesday and also placed linebacker Tatum Bethune on injured reserve with a groin injury.

San Francisco signed linebacker Eric Kendricks from the practice squad to take Bethune's spot on the roster and plan to start him on Sunday.

Kendricks was signed to the practice squad in late November and played 46 snaps on defense the past three games after being promoted each week to the game day roster. The 33-year-old Kendricks has started 143 regular-season games and six playoff games since entering the league with Minnesota in 2015.

The Niners also signed veteran linebacker Kyzir White to the practice squad and he could be an option as well this week after playing only one game all season back in September for Tennessee. The 29-year-old White has started 73 games over his eight-year career.

“I’ve always had a lot of respect for his game,” Shanahan said. “I played him at a number of different places, a number different teams. ... He's a very smart, instinctual linebacker that no matter what scheme he was in.”

The 49ers also opened the practice window for receiver Jacob Cowing, who has been out since injuring his hamstring in training camp. Shanahan said Cowing wasn't an option to play this week.

Tight end George Kittle , defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos and linebacker Luke Gifford were all limited.

