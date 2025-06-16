A look at Red Sox's updated payroll as Giants acquire Rafael Devers

In a surprising move, Rafael Devers was traded by the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox traded their star third baseman to the San Francisco Giants for Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison and prospects James Tibbs III and Jose Bello, as per the official website of Major League Baseball (MLB). The blockbuster deal comes just weeks before the July 31 Trade Deadline. Not just that, the move also adds a twist to the upcoming Red Sox and Giants face-off in San Francisco. File photo of Rafael Devers(Getty Images via AFP)

Red Sox trade Rafael Devers: Payroll flexibility

Devers joined the Red Sox in 2023 with a 10-year, $313.5 million contract. Boston’s 2025 CBT payroll after trading Devers is close to the $241 million CBT base threshold, a team source told the New York Times. This leaves the Boston-based team with additional funds to use in 2026 and beyond. They could acquire players before the trade deadline.

Is Rafael Devers unhappy with the Boston Red Sox?

The news comes as the star baseman expressed his unhappiness to the Red Sox. As per the Guardian, Devers’ relationship with the side began to deteriorate when the Red Sox signed Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman and asked Devers to shift to DH.

For the Red Sox, Devers has been a key part of the team since 2017. He helped the team win the 2018 World Series and led them in RBIs for five back-to-back seasons from 2020-2024. The three-time All-Star has finished in the top 20 for AL MVP five times in terms of votes, according to the Associated Press.

Boston Red Sox vs San Francisco Giants

The teams will clash in three games from June 21 to June 23 at San Francisco’s Oracle Park. The recent trade shakes up the roster of both sides, promising to raise the excitement for the upcoming matches even higher.

FAQs:

Why did the Boston Red Sox trade Rafael Devers?

The trade comes amid news of Devers’ unhappiness with the Red Sox. The trade gave the Red Sox a chance to give up his contract.

How does Rafael Devers’ trade impact the Red Sox 2025 payroll?

The trade frees up a lot of money for the Red Sox, bringing their 2025 payroll closer to the $241 million CBT base threshold.

What is the San Francisco Giants’ payroll situation after acquiring Rafael Devers?

As per Spotrac, the Giants’ adjusted payroll is $192.248 million.