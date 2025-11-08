Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh headlined the American League's 2025 Silver Slugger Award winners on Friday, with Judge adding a fifth honor to his resume and Raleigh earning his first. Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh headline AL Silver Slugger winners

The recipients, as voted on by managers and coaches, are recognized as the top hitters at each position, including three outfielders, a designated hitter and a utility player. The group features six first-time recipients across eight clubs. The New York Yankees were named the AL's Offensive Team of the Year for the second time.

Judge delivered another thunderous season at the heart of the Yankees' lineup. He captured his first batting title and paced MLB in batting average .331, on- base percentage .457 and slugging percentage .688, while hitting 53 home runs with 114 RBIs.

Judge has now won back-to-back Silver Sluggers, and four in the past five years. His total of five tie him with Derek Jeter, Robinson Cano, Jorge Posada and Dave Winfield for the most by a Yankees player.

Raleigh stacked honors throughout his breakout season, including his first All-Star nod, a Home Run Derby crown and now a Silver Slugger after leading MLB with 60 home runs and 125 RBIs while powering Seattle to its first AL West title in 24 years.

Rookie Nick Kurtz burst onto the scene for the Athletics, posting a 1.002 OPS with 36 homers in just 117 games. Jazz Chisholm Jr. gave the Yankees a 30-30 threat at second, clubbing a career-high 31 homers with 31 steals for his first Silver Slugger. Cleveland's Jose Ramirez collected his sixth honor after another 30-30 campaign to join Wade Boggs and Mike Schmidt as the only third basemen with at least six. Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. went back-to-back by hitting .295 with 23 homers and 38 steals.

In the outfield, Byron Buxton finally paired health with production for his first Silver Slugger after clubbing 35 HRs and stealing 24 bases, while Detroit's Riley Greene mashed a career-best 36 homers with 111 RBIs to become the Tigers' first winner since 2016. George Springer turned back the clock for Toronto, delivering a .959 OPS with 32 homers and 18 steals for his third Silver Slugger. Detroit's Zach McKinstry rounded out the class after a true do-everything season across the diamond.

National League winners were announced Thursday night.

The full list of winners:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Catcher: Cal Raleigh, Mariners First base: Nick Kurtz, Athletics Second base: Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yankees Third base: Jose Ramirez, Guardians Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals Outfield: Aaron Judge, Yankees ; Byron Buxton, Twins ; Riley Greene, Tigers Designated hitter: George Springer, Blue Jays Utility: Zach McKinstry, Tigers Offensive Team of the Year: Yankees

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Catcher: Hunter Goodman, Rockies First base: Pete Alonso, Mets Second base: Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks Third base: Manny Machado, Padres Shortstop: Geraldo Perdomo, Diamondbacks Outfield: Juan Soto, Mets ; Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks ; Kyle Tucker, Cubs Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers Utility: Alec Burleson, Cardinals Offensive Team of the Year: Dodgers

