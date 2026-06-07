Dublin , Indian-origin English golfer Aaron Rai was at tied-12 with ten more holes to play in the weather-disrupted third round of The Memorial Tournament here. Aaron Rai at T-12 as weather disrupts play at The Memorial

Rai was 1-under through eight holes when play was suspended due to weather conditions on the third day.

The Muirfield Village Golf Club also saw another Indian-origin player Sahith Theegala put himself in T-24 with a score of 1-over par through 12 holes and 1-over total.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju, a Canadian of Indian descent, carded a round of 2-over 74 to find himself down at T-40 on the leaderboard. Akshay Bhatia had missed the halfway cut.

JT Poston, who started the day as leader, shared the lead at 9-under par with Ryan Gerard when play was suspended. Both had played only five holes each.

Rai began his third round with a birdie, looking to progress further up the top ten but dropped shots on the third and fourth holes before making a birdie on the seventh to be at even par for the day as play was stopped.

Theegala began his day with an early bogey and dropped another two shots on the sixth and eighth holes before making three straight birdies starting on the ninth. He was able to follow that with a par on the 12th to be at even par through 12 holes when play was suspended.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are T-12, having played with totals of 1-under each.

Scheffler was 2-under par for the day when play was stopped. Having begun the round with a bogey, the world number one put together a pair of birdies on the fifth and sixth holes before picking up another two shots with an eagle on the seventh hole.

A third birdie on the 10th hole saw him briefly up to 4-under par for the day before bogeys on the 12th and 14th saw him fall back to 2-under par. Scheffler is looking to become the only player other than Tiger Woods to win The Memorial Tournament three times in a row this week.

McIlroy birdied four times and dropped two bogeys.

The joint leaders at 9-under par, JT Poston and Ryan Gerard had played through just five holes when play was suspended. Poston was even par for the day while Gerard was at 1-under par.

Despite an early birdie on the second hole, Poston dropped a shot on the fourth to find himself at even par. Gerard found an early birdie on the second and like Poston dropped a shot on the fourth but was able to card his second birdie of the day on the fifth to move up to shared lead.

The strongest round of the day was from Keagan Bradley, who was on 4-under par through 11 holes before play was stopped. Bradley made his only bogey on the fourth hole before making birdies on the fifth and sixth followed by an eagle on the seventh and a third birdie on the 11th hole to find himself up in T-5.

Play will resume on Sunday with players being placed into three balls for the first time all week.

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