Aaron Rodgers' wife Brittani could be behind his retirement decision. What Steelers QB said

Aaron Rodgers has called it a career. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, 42 now, announced on Wednesday that he will be retiring after the 2026 season. When asked about his future during a press conference, he said: “Yes, this is it.” However, the four-time MVP did not get into specifics. Earlier this month, Pittsburgh signed Rodgers on a one-year deal. According to multiple reports, the deal is worth up to $22 million. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in the football team's OTA workout in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Wife Brittani could be calling the shots The 42-year-old added that he thought his Steeler days were over after the franchise parted ways with head coach Mike Tomlin. However, Mike McCarthy's hiring changed his decision. The two spend 15 seasons with in Green Bay.

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However, now Aaron Rodgers' old statements have surfaced. The Steelers QB, who has not made his mystery wife's identity public yet (only her first name), had once said: "When you meet the right one, and you’re with the right one, your whole world changes in a second. And to have that person that unconditionally loves you behind the scenes, there's no better feeling in the world, and I got the most incredible wife."

“I just really love her and I'm so thankful to have her by my side at the end. When you have that stability and that rock behind you at the house, you feel like you can do anything.”

At the press conference on Wednesday, Rodgers said that it was Steelers general manager Omar Khan and his wife, who urged to keep on for a year.

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“I had a lot of conversations with Mike, Omar, for a while. And you know, had a lot of conversations with my wife about it, after the [NFL] draft came to the conclusion that I wanted to play, I wanted to come back.”

However, we might get more clarity over this season. Last June, he told The Pat McAfee Show that the 2025 season was his final.

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure this is it. That’s why we just did a one-year deal. Steelers didn’t need to put any extra years on that or anything, so this was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I’ve had."