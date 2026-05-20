Aaron Rodgers seen with wife Brittani ‘Starlight Leszczyński’? Viral post-marriage pic, Coyote Ugly claims fact-checked

Now, the alleged photo claimed to have her full name and said it was Brittani ‘Starlight’ Leszczyński.

A photo has gone viral allegedly showing Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers with wife Brittani. The NFL star had a discreet 2025 wedding and all he's revealed about his wife thus far is her first name, Brittani.

The image showed a woman with tattoos and a dreadlocked hair. The post amassed around 3.8 million views at the time of writing. A page called Chicago History also shared a photo of the duo and wrote on Instagram, “She was awesome in Coyote Ugly. And this Summer, she's the star of Shark Week on Discovery. Aaron Rodgers was seen for the first time with his wife Brittani ‘Starlight’ Leszczyński. The couple had a discreet wedding early in 2025.”

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The alleged photo drew several reactions, most veering towards disbelief. “Bro spent years avoiding commitment just to marry someone named 'Starlight',” one wrote. Another added “I respect Aaron Rodgers and always appreciate his opinion on things. But, a gal with dreads, face metal, and tattoos? That’s hippy chick stuff and that doesn’t end well.” Yet another person had a more positive message and said “Whatever makes you happy in life.”

Aaron Rodgers seen with wife Brittani ‘Starlight’ Leszczyński? Rodgers has remained very secretive about his wife's identity and there are no readily available photos of her on the internet with the NFL player. Hence, theories and speculations have continued to swirl around Rodgers' spouse.

However, this photo of Aaron Rodgers with the woman allegedly called Brittani ‘Starlight’ Leszczyński is fake. The X account that shared the photo is a parody account which readers on the platform added as context. “No credible sources confirm Rodgers' wife's name as Brittani ‘Starlight’ Leszczyński or publish this photo of her,” they added.

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On Instagram, the page that shared the photo admitted to using AI. “Yes, it's a very rare usage of AI by @chicago_history. Everyone deserves a laugh from time to time,” they wrote.

Further, Grok fact-checked users who sought clarification and said “No, this picture isn't real. Aaron Rodgers is married to a private woman named Brittani (no confirmed last name or public photos ever released). This image is fabricated—likely AI or edited—for the parody post. No credible sources show her.”