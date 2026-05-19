Steelers dragging Aaron Rodgers talks was Mike McCarthy's strategy amid big Will Howard prediction

On Monday (May 18), one of the longest-running NFL offseason sagas came to a close as four-time NFL MVP returned to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a new contract. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers participates in the football team's OTA workout in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 18. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Rodgers' future with the Steelers remained uncertain, with both the Steelers and Rodgers staying mum on negotiations even as they progressed behind the scenes. Retrospectively, even as intense speculations about the veteran quarterback's future went on in the media, both parties were close to an agreement.

Rodgers surprised everyone, including his teammates at Steelers, as he signed his new contract and joined the Steelers for their OTA workout in Pittsburgh on Monday.

The Steelers and Rodgers both keeping the public in the dark about contract talks was more of a strategic choice, reports say. In fact, Rodgers' absence was part of a clearly thought-out plan hatched by Steelers coach Mike McCarthy.

Mike McCarthy's Secret Plan With Aaron Rodgers NFL Insider Albert Breer reported that contract talks dragging on with Aaron Rodgers were orchestrated by Mike McCarthy. The decision had more to do with McCarthy's plans with Will Howard.

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“Part of the deal in Aaron Rodgers staying away until the start of OTAs was giving Mike McCarthy more time to work with and see what he had in Will Howard," Beer reported. "Hard to say what he’ll become, but the Steelers coach seems to see something in him.”

Howard was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL draft but did not play any games in the 2026-2025 NFL season. With the revelation by Beer, the prospect of Howard getting more game time is almost certain.

Teammates Get Boost With Rodgers Return Pittsburgh Steelers teammates got a significant boost to their morale with Aaron Rodgers' return. Many teammates spoke to the media about the impact Rodgers will have as Steelers prepare for the next season.

Also read: 'Aaron Rodgers deal will fail…': Steelers accused of ignoring much better QB option

Chris Boswell said that Rodgers return "can only be good" for the team. "Having a guy like that in the building can only help you," Boswell said. "I don't think it'll ever hurt you. For him to come back early right now and be around the guys, you know obviously one of his previous coaches, it's only positive for sure."

Michael Pittman Jr expressed surprise at Rodgers return, just as the rest of the NFL community. "He never told me anything," Pittman said. "I learned from Twitter before he told me."

Offensive lineman Troy Fautanu said that he also found out about Aaron Rodgers' return on Instagram.