AJ Brown injury update: Eagles WR could miss Bills game and fans are baffled - Here's why

AJ Brown could miss the Philadelphia Eagles vs Buffalo Bills Week 17 matchup on Sunday. The star WR was listed on the Eagles' latest injury report as DNP on Wednesday. But what caught the eye of fans was the reason Brown missed practice - his teeth.
As per NFL insiders, Brown underwent a dental procedure on Wednesday, a wisdom tooth removal to be specific. The 28-year-old will now have two more chances to mix into drills this week, or else he'll be at risk of carrying a designation into the weekend. He has 44 receptions on 63 targets for 540 yards and four touchdowns this season.
“Would have been wiser for AJ Brown to get his wisdom teeth removed after the season instead of week 17 but hey..” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“If aj brown misses my fantasy championship because he got his wisdom teeth out im gonna be pissed off,” another one added.
Philadelphia Eagles depth chart
OFFENSE
QB: Jalen Hurts; Tanner McKee; Sam Howell
RB: Saquon Barkley; Will Shipley; Tank Bigsby; A.J. Dillon
WR: A.J. Brown; Darius Cooper
WR: Jahan Dotson; Britain Covey
WR: DeVonta Smith
TE: Dallas Goedert; Grant Calcaterra; Kylen Granson; Cameron Latu
LT: Jordan Mailata
LG: Landon Dickerson; Brett Toth
C: Cam Jurgens; Drew Kendall
RG: Tyler Steen; Matt Pryor
RT: Lane Johnson; Fred Johnson
DEFENSE
EDGE: Nolan Smith Jr.; Jalyx Hunt
EDGE: Jaelan Phillips; Brandon Graham; Joshua Uche
DT: Jalen Carter; Byron Young
DT: Jordan Davis; Ty Robinson
DT: Moro Ojomo
LB: Zack Baun; Jeremiah Trotter Jr.; Smael Mondon Jr.
LB: Nakobe Dean; Jihaad Campbell
CB: Quinyon Mitchell; Jakorian Bennett
CB: Adoree' Jackson; Kelee Ringo
NCB: Cooper DeJean; Michael Carter II; Mac McWilliams
S: Reed Blankenship
S: Marcus Epps; Sydney Brown
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Jake Elliott
P: Braden Mann
H: Braden Mann
LS: Charley Hughlett
PR: Britain Covey
KR: Will Shipley; Britain Covey
