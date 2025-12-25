Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
AJ Brown injury update: Eagles WR could miss Bills game and fans are baffled - Here's why

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 04:41 am IST
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ. Brown (11) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
AJ Brown could miss the Philadelphia Eagles vs Buffalo Bills Week 17 matchup on Sunday

AJ Brown could miss the Philadelphia Eagles vs Buffalo Bills Week 17 matchup on Sunday. The star WR was listed on the Eagles' latest injury report as DNP on Wednesday. But what caught the eye of fans was the reason Brown missed practice - his teeth.

As per NFL insiders, Brown underwent a dental procedure on Wednesday, a wisdom tooth removal to be specific. The 28-year-old will now have two more chances to mix into drills this week, or else he'll be at risk of carrying a designation into the weekend. He has 44 receptions on 63 targets for 540 yards and four touchdowns this season.

“Would have been wiser for AJ Brown to get his wisdom teeth removed after the season instead of week 17 but hey..” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“If aj brown misses my fantasy championship because he got his wisdom teeth out im gonna be pissed off,” another one added.

Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

OFFENSE

QB: Jalen Hurts; Tanner McKee; Sam Howell

RB: Saquon Barkley; Will Shipley; Tank Bigsby; A.J. Dillon

WR: A.J. Brown; Darius Cooper

WR: Jahan Dotson; Britain Covey

WR: DeVonta Smith

TE: Dallas Goedert; Grant Calcaterra; Kylen Granson; Cameron Latu

LT: Jordan Mailata

LG: Landon Dickerson; Brett Toth

C: Cam Jurgens; Drew Kendall

RG: Tyler Steen; Matt Pryor

RT: Lane Johnson; Fred Johnson

DEFENSE

EDGE: Nolan Smith Jr.; Jalyx Hunt

EDGE: Jaelan Phillips; Brandon Graham; Joshua Uche

DT: Jalen Carter; Byron Young

DT: Jordan Davis; Ty Robinson

DT: Moro Ojomo

LB: Zack Baun; Jeremiah Trotter Jr.; Smael Mondon Jr.

LB: Nakobe Dean; Jihaad Campbell

CB: Quinyon Mitchell; Jakorian Bennett

CB: Adoree' Jackson; Kelee Ringo

NCB: Cooper DeJean; Michael Carter II; Mac McWilliams

S: Reed Blankenship

S: Marcus Epps; Sydney Brown

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Jake Elliott

P: Braden Mann

H: Braden Mann

LS: Charley Hughlett

PR: Britain Covey

KR: Will Shipley; Britain Covey

    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Yash Nitish Bajaj

    Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.

