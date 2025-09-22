A'ja Wilson breaks down in tears as boyfriend Bam Adebayo hands her WNBA MVP trophy in emotional video | Watch

Las Vegas Aces’ A'ja Wilson has been named WNBA MVP. With this, Wilson succeeded in becoming the WNBA's first four-time WNBA MVP and her second consecutive win. She had claimed the award last season as the unanimous choice and also won it in 2020 and 2022. A'ja Wilson in tears as she receives WNBA MVP trophy from boyfriend Bam Adebayo(AP)

A'ja Wilson wins WNBA MVP

After the historic news came out, the official X handle of the WNBA shared a video of the 29-year-old receiving her MVP trophy. The video also perfectly encapsulated a heart-warming moment as Miami Heat star and Wilson’s boyfriend Bam Adebayo was seen handing her the trophy at the end of practice.

The Las Vegas Aces star was in tears while she received the prestigious award from Adebayo. “FOUR. EVER. THE. ONE. A surprise fit for history. A’ja Wilson adds to her legacy in unforgettable fashion,” read the post shared by WNBA on X.

Votes earned by Wilson

According to a report published by Reuters, Wilson earned 51 of 72 first-place votes and 21 second-place votes (657 points) from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, the WNBA said. Wilson’s latest feat helped her surpass Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, and Lauren Jackson on the list of most WNBA MVPs.

What did Wilson say?

“It’s not going to hit me until the end of the season, honestly; it is truly a blessing to be where I am. I don’t think I could ever put into words how special this moment is. My name is in the history books forever,” Wilson was quoted as saying by news agency AP, hours before Game 1 of the WNBA semifinal series against the Indiana Fever.

Wilson has also been honored as the league’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year, along with Minnesota Lynx's forward Alanna Smith, winning that accolade earlier this week for a third time in four seasons, as per AP. In her next game, Wilson will be seen in action on Sunday as the Aces host the Indiana Fever in Game 1 of their WNBA semifinal series.

