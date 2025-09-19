Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson were named WNBA Co-Defensive Players of the Year on Thursday. Alanna Smith, A'ja Wilson share Defensive Player of Year honors

Both players received 29 votes from a national panel of 72 media members.

This marks the third time that Wilson has won the award. She also received the honor in 2022 and 2023.

The 6-foot-4 Smith ranked third in blocked shots and tied for 10th in steals while helping Minnesota rack up the league's best regular-season record and rank second in scoring defense .

Smith was a WNBA All-Defensive Second Team choice last season and figures to be a first-teamer this time around.

Smith, 29, also averaged 9.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in 42 games .

Wilson ranked second in blocks and third in steals while again being a stellar force at both ends of the floor.

Wilson has been a WNBA All-Defensive First Team choice three times and also has one second-team nod. She'll soon be adding another All-Defense honor to her resume.

Wilson, 29, also ranked second in rebounding in 40 games and her performances fueled Las Vegas' 16-game winning streak to end the regular season.

Wilson also is in the running to win her fourth career MVP award. She led the league with a 23.4 scoring average.

Seattle Storm guard Gabby Williams was third with nine votes. Williams racked up 99 steals, tied for second most in WNBA history with Tamika Catchings and one behind record-holder Teresa Weatherspoon .

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas received three votes and Lynx forward Napheesa Collier got two votes.

