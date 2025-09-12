The Arizona Diamondbacks admittedly have an uphill climb in their quest to secure the final wild-card spot in the National League. All-Star 2B Ketel Marte expected back for Diamondbacks against Twins

Fortunately for the Diamondbacks, they appear to have avoided another obstacle with respect to the health of second baseman Ketel Marte.

The three-time All-Star likely will be back in the lineup on Friday as the Diamondbacks play the opener of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis.

Marte's availability was in question after he fouled a ball off his right foot in the first inning of Arizona's 5-3 road victory over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. He exited the contest in the seventh inning.

"He fouled that ball off his foot. I knew that it got him good. X-rays were negative, so I think we're in a good spot so far," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "I could tell by his body language he wasn't feeling good. It just got to be too much. The way I look at it, he's one of the best players in the National League, and I want him on the field, but at a certain point, we've got to be smart about it."

Geraldo Perdomo homered to lead off the game on Wednesday and added an RBI single for Arizona , which resides 3 1/2 games behind the New York Mets for the final wild-card spot entering play on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks will turn to Brandon Pfaadt to start Friday's game against the Twins' Pablo Lopez in a battle of right- handers.

Pfaadt recorded his first win in nearly one month on Saturday after allowing one run on six hits in six innings in a 5-1 home victory over the Boston Red Sox. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter to notch his first win since Aug. 10.

Pfaadt, 26, recorded a no-decision in his lone career outing against Minnesota. He surrendered two homers and four total runs over 6 1/3 innings on June 25, 2024.

Lopez fared well albeit in a losing effort in his first start in three months following his return from a right shoulder strain on Friday. He was saddled with the loss despite allowing two runs on six hits in six innings of a 2-1 setback to the host Kansas City Royals.

"I would be lying if I told you I wasn't having a lot of heart-beating-fast moments in that first inning. It felt like those 15 seconds between pitches were more like six seconds," Lopez said of his return, per the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

"Everything got fast, but I knew that I was going to have to find ways to slow things down, and then just do what I'm supposed to do when I'm on a big-league mound just execute, compete against what's in front of me, and let my natural abilities take over. Not overthinking."

Lopez, 29, is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in 20 innings over four career appearances against Arizona.

The Twins tumbled to their eighth loss in 10 games following consecutive defeats to the host Los Angeles Angels. They dropped a 12-2 decision on Tuesday and a 4-3 setback on Wednesday.

Byron Buxton belted a two-run homer in the series finale versus the Angels. He has hit safely in four straight games and 11 of his last 12.

