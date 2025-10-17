Alvin Kamara injury update: Saints star makes big decision amid trade rumors; ‘going to…’
Alvin Kamara has made a big decision on his future with New Orleans Saints. The 30-year-old, who is recovering from an ankle injury, was limited at practice.
Alvin Kamara has made a big decision on his future with the New Orleans Saints. The 30-year-old running back, who is recovering from an ankle injury, was limited at practice on Thursday. While his Week 7 status is still uncertain, Kamara reacted to trade rumors linking him to other teams.
Kamara is sure. He doesn't want to be traded.
"If (general manager) Mickey (Loomis) comes down and says that (I've been traded)," he said Thursday via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.
“I'm going to go drink a piña colada somewhere.” He further added: “We talked about and we were looking at each other like the little Spider-Man meme, like, ‘Did you say something? Did I say something?’ I don’t know where that came from. But I don’t want to go anywhere, and I’ve said it countless times.”
The Saints are 1-5 this season so far. They play the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Kamara's return could really boost their offense. The RB is New Orleans's all-time leading rusher and a five-time Pro Bowler. This year, the 30-year-old has carried the ball 83 times for 314 yards and a touchdown to go with 22 catches for 122 receiving yards.
New Orleans Saints depth chart
Offense
WR:
Chris Olave
Brandin Cooks
Rashid Shaheed
Mason Tipton
Devaughn Vele
LT:
Kelvin Banks Jr.
Asim Richards
LG:
Trevor Penning
Dillon Radunz
C:
Erik McCoy
Luke Fortner
RG:
Cesar Ruiz
Torricelli Simpkins III
Xavier Truss
RT:
Taliese Fuaga
Asim Richards
TE:
Juwan Johnson
Foster Moreau
Jack Stoll
QB:
Spencer Rattler
Tyler Shough
Taysom Hill
RB:
Alvin Kamara
Kendre Miller
Velus Jones Jr.
Devin Neal
Defense
EDGE:
Carl Granderson
Chase Young
Cameron Jordan
Chris Rumph II
DL:
Davon Godchaux
Khristian Boyd
Jonah Williams
Bryan Bresee
Nathan Shepherd
Jonathan Bullard
LB:
Pete Werner
Isaiah Stalbird
Jaylan Ford
Demario Davis
Danny Stutsman
CB:
Isaac Yiadom
Quincy Riley
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Rejzohn Wright
Alontae Taylor
Ugo Amadi
S:
Jonas Sanker
Jordan Howden
Justin Reid
Terrell Burgess
Special Teams
P:
Kai Kroeger
K:
Blake Grupe
KO (Kickoff Specialist):
Blake Grupe
LS (Long Snapper):
Zach Wood
H (Holder):
Kai Kroeger
PR (Punt Returner):
Rashid Shaheed
Ugo Amadi
KR (Kick Returner):
Velus Jones Jr.
Kendre Miller