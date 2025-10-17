Alvin Kamara injury update: Saints star makes big decision amid trade rumors; ‘going to…’

Alvin Kamara has made a big decision on his future with the New Orleans Saints. The 30-year-old running back, who is recovering from an ankle injury, was limited at practice on Thursday. While his Week 7 status is still uncertain, Kamara reacted to trade rumors linking him to other teams. Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during the first quarter against the New England Patriots (Getty Images via AFP)

Kamara is sure. He doesn't want to be traded.

"If (general manager) Mickey (Loomis) comes down and says that (I've been traded)," he said Thursday via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

“I'm going to go drink a piña colada somewhere.” He further added: “We talked about and we were looking at each other like the little Spider-Man meme, like, ‘Did you say something? Did I say something?’ I don’t know where that came from. But I don’t want to go anywhere, and I’ve said it countless times.”

The Saints are 1-5 this season so far. They play the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Kamara's return could really boost their offense. The RB is New Orleans's all-time leading rusher and a five-time Pro Bowler. This year, the 30-year-old has carried the ball 83 times for 314 yards and a touchdown to go with 22 catches for 122 receiving yards.

New Orleans Saints depth chart

Offense

WR:

Chris Olave

Brandin Cooks

Rashid Shaheed

Mason Tipton

Devaughn Vele

LT:

Kelvin Banks Jr.

Asim Richards

LG:

Trevor Penning

Dillon Radunz

C:

Erik McCoy

Luke Fortner

RG:

Cesar Ruiz

Torricelli Simpkins III

Xavier Truss

RT:

Taliese Fuaga

Asim Richards

TE:

Juwan Johnson

Foster Moreau

Jack Stoll

QB:

Spencer Rattler

Tyler Shough

Taysom Hill

RB:

Alvin Kamara

Kendre Miller

Velus Jones Jr.

Devin Neal

Defense

EDGE:

Carl Granderson

Chase Young

Cameron Jordan

Chris Rumph II

DL:

Davon Godchaux

Khristian Boyd

Jonah Williams

Bryan Bresee

Nathan Shepherd

Jonathan Bullard

LB:

Pete Werner

Isaiah Stalbird

Jaylan Ford

Demario Davis

Danny Stutsman

CB:

Isaac Yiadom

Quincy Riley

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Rejzohn Wright

Alontae Taylor

Ugo Amadi

S:

Jonas Sanker

Jordan Howden

Justin Reid

Terrell Burgess

Special Teams

P:

Kai Kroeger

K:

Blake Grupe

KO (Kickoff Specialist):

Blake Grupe

LS (Long Snapper):

Zach Wood

H (Holder):

Kai Kroeger

PR (Punt Returner):

Rashid Shaheed

Ugo Amadi

KR (Kick Returner):

Velus Jones Jr.

Kendre Miller