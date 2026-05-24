Anthony Edwards gets brutally honest on Victor Wembanyama's Game 4 ejection: 'Hope they suspend him'

Anthony Edwards confesses true feelings when Victor Wembanya faced ejection in Game 4 of Timberwolves vs Spurs.

Anthony Edwards admitted how pleased he felt after the Victor Wembanyama was ejected from the game.(Getty Images via AFP)

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A video on Anthony Edwards’ YouTube channel showed him discussing how difficult Victor Wembanyama was to face defensively in the series.

Earlier this month, Victor Wembanyama was thrown out of Game 4 in the intense Western Conference semifinal series after striking Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid in the throat with an elbow early in the second quarter.

He was immediately called for an offensive foul after catching Reid with an elbow while the Timberwolves forward and teammate Jaden McDaniels crowded him outside the paint following the NBA Defensive Player of the Year’s rebound off a missed 3-pointer.

Even though the Spurs eventually won the series to advance to the Western Conference finals, Wembanyama’s ejection provided Minnesota with a major boost in that game, as the Timberwolves pulled level at 2-2 in the series with the victory.

Anthony Edwards’ honest reaction to Wembanyama’s Game 4 ejection

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{{^usCountry}} Now, Minnesota star Anthony Edwards himself admitted how pleased he felt after the 7-foot-4 San Antonio Spurs center was ejected from the game. A video later uploaded to Edwards’ YouTube channel showed the 24-year-old guard speaking with friends after Game 4 about how challenging it had been to go up against Victor Wembanyama on the defensive end throughout the series. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, Minnesota star Anthony Edwards himself admitted how pleased he felt after the 7-foot-4 San Antonio Spurs center was ejected from the game. A video later uploaded to Edwards’ YouTube channel showed the 24-year-old guard speaking with friends after Game 4 about how challenging it had been to go up against Victor Wembanyama on the defensive end throughout the series. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “That ni**a is like 8’5 when he spreads out. The rim ain’t nothing but 10 feet. You got to put that bi*ch so high above the rim. He’s like a statue. It’s so hard to beat them when he’s on the floor just because of his defense,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “That ni**a is like 8’5 when he spreads out. The rim ain’t nothing but 10 feet. You got to put that bi*ch so high above the rim. He’s like a statue. It’s so hard to beat them when he’s on the floor just because of his defense,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He later confessed that he felt relieved after Wembanyama was suspended and even suggested he hoped the Spurs star would miss more games later in the series and he could not play against Edwards and company again.

“Man, I was so happy he got kicked out. I hope they suspend him. Imma email that a** right now,” he added. The clip quickly went viral because many felt Edwards was being brutally honest rather than disrespectful.

Also read: Victor Wembanyama ridiculed for ‘idiotic’ reaction to Timberwolves ejection: ‘What does it mean?’

His comments reflected what many around the NBA likely already think privately when facing Wembanyama, whose 7-foot-4 presence can completely alter games on the defensive end for the Spurs.

Wembanyama’s dominant return powered Spurs into Conference Finals

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Wembanyama returned for Game 5, and Spurs immediately regained control of the series with a dominant 126-97 victory. San Antonio eventually eliminated the Timberwolves in six games and advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where they currently trail the Oklahoma City Thunder 2-1.

During the playoffs, Wembanyama has already looked like one of the NBA’s future superstars, averaging 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game while consistently taking over contests with his defensive dominance.

Also read: Victor Wembanyama's love for books gets its own library display: 'Read like Wemby'

The Wolves threw multiple defensive looks at Wembanyama throughout the series. Still, none of those adjustments managed to contain the Spurs star for very long.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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