Anthony Richardson leaving Colts? GM Chris Ballard's sly Sam Darnold question reveals strategy

Anthony Richardson might not be 'flushed' out of the Indianapolis Colts for now. General Manager Chris Ballard made a series of revelations after the team's coach Shane Steichen announced that Daniel Jones will start at quarterback for the Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins. Richardson, who took over from Gardner Minshew over two years ago, said he trusts the organization to make the correct choice.

While Richardson himself did not confirm whether he is considering other teams as potential landing spots, GM Ballard addressed all concerns.

Anthony Richardson leaving Colts?

"If you think, 'Hey, he's on the right trajectory,' why are you going to flush him just because people outside think you should flush him? I don't agree with that," Ballard told reporters.

"I think we need to give Anthony every chance to be the best he can be, and I think he can be really good."

He further indicated that Richardson still has time to prove himself. The exec also brought up Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield references in his rhetorical question to reporters.

"Do you think people regret Baker Mayfield's timeline? Sam Darnold's timeline? Sometimes you gotta have a little patience with a guy and let them grow through things."

Anthony Richardson vs Daniel Jones

For the Colts, the choice was clear - Daniel Jones. The franchise went for consistency and accuracy over the youth their 23-year-old gun provides.

“The operation at the line, discernment, checks, the protection, the ball placement, I think all of that played a factor in it," coach Steichen said. “I think Daniel did a great job doing that.”

Steichen hinted a decision was coming soon following Saturday's 23-19 loss to Green Bay in the Colts' only home preseason game.

“He's our starter for the season,” Steichen said.

Jones has thrown for 14,582 yards with 70 TDs and 47 interceptions since being the Giants' selection at No 6 overall in 2019. He finished last season with 2,070 yards, eight TDs and seven interceptions in 10 games with the Giants.

