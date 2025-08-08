Bilhal Kone knee injury update: Ravens get bad news during Colts preseason game; scary visuals emerge

Baltimore Ravens rookie DB Bilhal Kone went down vs the Indianapolis Colts in the team's first preseason game on Thursday. The 23-year-old made a play on a Colts pass attempt into the end zone. However, immediately went down. He was seen holding his knee in pain as medical personnel carted him away. It looks like, Kone sustained a knee injury. Baltimore Ravens cornerback Bilhal Kone is carted off the field (AP)

“Bilhal Kone leg is sideways past the knee. Never want to see that happen,” one fan noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Preseason rocks til you see Bilhal Kone’s rookie season just end for no reason,” another one added.

The Ravens are yet to issue a statement detailing the extent of the Rookie's injury. “Harbaugh is kneeling next to the rookie sixth-round pick who has his left leg in an aircast. Ravens head athletic trainer Adrian Dixon whispered something to Ravens HC John Harbaugh, who immediately put his hand near his face. Harbaugh and DeCosta just had a word on sideline,” Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reported.

Meanwhile, Baltimore took an early lead in the game, courtesy of touchdowns from Keaton Mitchell and LaJohntay Wester’s 87-yard punt return.

Who is Bilhal Kone?

Bilhal Kone is a cornerback for the Ravens, selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 178th overall pick. Born on March 3, 2002, in Apple Valley, Minnesota, Kone’s journey began at Apple Valley High School, followed by a two-year stint at Iowa Central Community College, where he recorded 47 tackles and three interceptions, earning back-to-back second-team all-conference honors.

He later played at Indiana State (2022) and Western Michigan (2023-2024), amassing 140 tackles, 20 pass breakups, and two interceptions over three Division I seasons. Standing at 6’2” and 190 pounds, Kone’s fluid hips and press coverage skills highlight his potential, though he needs to refine tackling and speed.