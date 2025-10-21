The Portland Trail Blazers announced on Monday they have inked multi-year contract extensions for guard Shaedon Sharpe and forward Toumani Camara. Blazers announce multi-year extensions fo

It was reported Sunday that both had signed four-year extensions worth $90 million for Sharpe and $82 million for Camara. The Trail Blazers, citing team policy, did not announce the terms of the deals.

Sharpe, 22, is coming off a breakout season after Portland picked him seventh overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. He averaged a career-high 18.5 points per game last season along with 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

"Shaedon Sharpe is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA," Portland GM Joe Cronin said in a press release. "With his ability to score the basketball, play make and be a great teammate, we are ecstatic that Shaedon will be an electric part of the Trail Blazers for years to come."

Camara, 25, was named to the NBA All-Defensive second team last season in his second year in Portland. A second-round pick in 2023, Camara averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season.

"Toumani has established himself as one of the best defenders in the NBA in just a short period of time," Cronin said. "With defense being paramount to our identity, Toumani has been a central figure with his tenacity, versatility and competitive nature. Toumani embodies everything Rip City is about."

The Blazers open their season Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They're in pursuit of their first playoff appearance since the 2020-21 season.

Field Level Media

