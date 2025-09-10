Boston Red Sox vs Oakland Athletics today: Key players to watch and predicted game-changers

The Boston Red Sox are all set to face the Oakland Athletics in a major high-stakes game on Wednesday, September 10, with fans expecting a clash of grit and momentum between the two sides. With victories in three consecutive games, the Red Sox are now only three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays to secure the top spot in the AL East division as they enter Wednesday’s series final against the Athletics, Sports Illustrated reported. Boston Red Sox to face the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.(AP)

The Boston Red Sox (81-65), who are currently third in the AL East, have been dominant against the Athletics (66-80) in back-to-back games, winning by 7-0 and 6-0. Boston is looking forward to yet another decisive victory as Payton Tolle (7.56 ERA) is making the third start of his MLB career.

On the other hand, the Oakland Athletics, fifth in the AL West, are hoping for a strong performance from Mason Barnett, currently holding a 9.00 ERA in two outings this year.

Boston Red Sox vs Oakland Athletics: Key players to watch

For the Red Sox, major stars to look forward to include:

Also Read: Offensive breakout boosts Angels entering finale vs. Twins

1. Roman Anthony: Being in an electric form at the plate, Anthony is currently at 13 for 35 with three home runs and five RBIs during his last 10 games for the side, ESPN reported. But a major concern for the side is that he is currently listed on 10-day IL with an oblique issue. He remains a big player to watch out for, if activated.

2. Jarren Duran: Undoubtedly, Duran is a catalyst for Boston’s offense. He boasts 38 doubles, 12 triples, 14 home runs, and 78 RBIs this season. Duran holds the ability to stretch hits and create scoring opportunities for the side.

Must-watch players for the Oakland Athletics are:

1. Brent Rooker: He leads the Athletics side with 27 home runs and 82 RBIs as well as 38 doubles and three triples. Famous for his power and consistency, Rooker can turn out to be a major threat to Boston in the game.

Also Read: Josh Naylor, Mariners look to sweep visiting Cardinals

2. JJ Bleday: Another star performer from the Athletics, Bleday has hit .320 over his last 10 games with four home runs and nine RBIs.

FAQs

1. What's the schedule for the Boston Red Sox vs the Oakland Athletics game?

The match will take place at the Sutter Health Park in California's West Sacramento. It kickstarts at 3:35 pm ET.

2. Where to watch Boston Red Sox vs Oakland Athletics?

Fans can watch the game live on NBCS-CA and NESN on TV. It can also be livestreamed on Fubo.

3. How to watch MLB games in person?

To buy tickets, fans can visit StubHub.