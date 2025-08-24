Oakland fire: Photos show massive blaze near West Oakland library, California

Photos and videos circulating on social media show a massive fire burning in Oakland, California, with thick smoke blanketing parts of the city. While official details remain scarce, several witnesses report that the blaze appears to be coming from a shuttered Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) campus near the West Oakland Library. Massive fire reported in Oakland, California.(Representational image/ Getty Images via AFP)

One witness posted on X (formerly Twitter), "A shuttered OUSD school campus located next to the West Oakland library is on fire right now. I just drove by. Fire department is there. Not the first time this campus has burned in recent years."

Another added, “Missed sunset, caught a huge fire in North Oakland. I can see the flames from over 2 miles away! Now you can too!”

A third person wrote, “Fire in Oakland ! Sending prayers for everyone.”

As of now, local authorities have not issued an official statement regarding the cause of the fire or whether there are any injuries.

Park Fire

A wildfire broke out Friday afternoon in the Dublin area, approximately 25 miles east of Oakland, burning roughly 117 acres in the Camp Parks region before crews successfully stopped its forward progress.

The blaze, known as the Parks Fire, ignited shortly before 3:30 p.m. near Dougherty and Fall Creek roads. Fueled by dry vegetation, the fire spread rapidly, prompting a swift and coordinated response from firefighting agencies. By around 5:30 p.m., Cal Fire announced that crews had halted the fire's advance.

“View from above shows the approximately 117 acre #ParksFire near Dublin. Forward progress has been stopped. Great coordinated response by @CAL_FIRE @AlamedaCoFire and our partners. Incredible teamwork, strategic suppression, and community protection in action,” Cal Fire wrote in a post on X.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.