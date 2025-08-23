Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Dublin, CA fire map: Videos capture blaze near Camp Parks and San Ramon

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Aug 23, 2025 05:32 am IST

Parks Fire broke out in the Dublin area, with flames spreading near Camp Parks and San Ramon, California. As of now, no evacuation warnings have been issued.

A brush fire, now officially named the Parks Fire, broke out Friday afternoon in the Dublin area and is spreading near Camp Parks and San Ramon, California, according to live fire maps.

Map of Parks Fire near Dublin, CA.(Screengrab/ Watchduty)
Map of Parks Fire near Dublin, CA.(Screengrab/ Watchduty)

According to Cal Fire, the blaze began Friday in the Camp Parks area, near Dougherty and Fall Creek roads. As of the latest update, the fire has burned approximately 40 acres and is 0% contained.

In an earlier post on X, Alameda County Firefighters wrote, "Smoke is visible in Dublin. Your #ALCOFirefighters are currently assisting @campparks.firefighters with a vegetation fire that is approximately 10-15 acres, burning in grass, with structures possibly being threatened, per Air Attack overhead. Air Attack has requested two additional multi-engine air tankers,” .

As of now, no structures are under immediate threat, and no evacuation orders or warnings have been issued.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Dublin, CA fire map: Videos capture blaze near Camp Parks and San Ramon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On