Dublin, CA fire map: Videos capture blaze near Camp Parks and San Ramon

A brush fire, now officially named the Parks Fire, broke out Friday afternoon in the Dublin area and is spreading near Camp Parks and San Ramon, California, according to live fire maps. Map of Parks Fire near Dublin, CA.(Screengrab/ Watchduty)

According to Cal Fire, the blaze began Friday in the Camp Parks area, near Dougherty and Fall Creek roads. As of the latest update, the fire has burned approximately 40 acres and is 0% contained.

In an earlier post on X, Alameda County Firefighters wrote, "Smoke is visible in Dublin. Your #ALCOFirefighters are currently assisting @campparks.firefighters with a vegetation fire that is approximately 10-15 acres, burning in grass, with structures possibly being threatened, per Air Attack overhead. Air Attack has requested two additional multi-engine air tankers,” .

As of now, no structures are under immediate threat, and no evacuation orders or warnings have been issued.