Roseland explosion: What happened in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana? Evacuation ordered

Tangipahoa Parish officials responded to reports of a massive explosion at a business in Roseland on Friday, shutting down Highway 51 at Highway 10. Emergency evacuations were ordered in the nearby area. Videos on social media showed a massive fire and plume of smoke in the sky. The cause of the explosion has not been confirmed yet. No injuries have been reported. A massive explosion was reported in Roseland, Tangipahoa Parish(X)

The emergency evacuation was issued for those living within a one-mile radius in all directions of Smitty's.

“Highway 51 at Highway 10 in Roseland is CLOSED following a reported explosion at a nearby business. At this time, no injuries have been reported. Please take alternative routes until this scene is clear,” the sheriff's department noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“A huge explosion has triggered a mandatory evacuation in Tangipahoa Parish. Residents should leave immediately and follow official instructions,” a local monitor tweeted.

“Highway 51 at Highway 10 in Roseland is CLOSED following a reported explosion at a nearby business. At this time, no injuries have been reported,” a WDSU reporter said.

Where is Roseland in Tangipahoa Parish?

Roseland is a small town located in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, United States. Situated in the southeastern part of the parish, it lies approximately 2.5 miles north of Amite City, the parish seat, and about 10 miles southwest of Hammond, the largest city in the region. It covers an area of 2.27 square miles, with 2.08 square miles of land and 0.19 square miles of water.

Roseland is part of the Hammond Micropolitan Statistical Area and is accessible via US Highway 51, positioned between Amite and Arcola.