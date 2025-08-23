Gresham fire: Multiple fire stations respond; video shows plume of black smoke

Gresham fire department is fighting hard to contain a blaze at 190th and Halsey St. The Gresham police department on August 22 issued an advisory on X. Portland Fire and Rescue noted that they were assisting Gresham Fire along with Clackamas Fire to fight the blaze near near 190th and San Rafael.(X/@greshamfiredept)

“There is currently a significant active fire at a warehouse located at 190th and Halsey St. Multiple fire stations are responding to get the fire under control,” the police department said. “Please avoid the area while firefighters work to get the fire under control. Thank you,” they added.

Gresham fire department shared the same message on Facebook.

Fox 12 reported that the fire was at a tire warehouse. Portland Fire and Rescue, meanwhile, noted on X that they were assisting Gresham Fire along with Clackamas Fire to fight the blaze near near 190th and San Rafael.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Video shows plume of black smoke rise to the sky

The ongoing blaze led to a plume of black smoke being visible in the sky in eastern Gresham.

A video shared on Facebook shows vehicles moving on the road, while the thick smoke hangs in the air in the backdrop. Meanwhile, many on social media asked what was burning in Gresham.

“I can see and smell the smoke from my backyard…it looks really bad,” a person said on Facebook. Another remarked that it was ‘huge’.

One person shared a photo of the blaze and remarked “Praying for our Gresham Firefighters.”

Where is Gresham?

Gresham is a city in Oregon and is situated to the east of Portland. It is located minutes away from natural attractions like Mount Hood, Multnomah Falls and the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. The Gresham Fire Department, which is battling this blaze, also serves those living in Fairview, Troutdale, Wood Village and areas of unincorporated Multnomah County.