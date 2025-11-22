Brandon Aiyuk-49ers split: Steelers to Browns, where NFL player could head next

Brandon Aiyuk's injury might be a point of concern before he heads to his next NFL team.(X/@49ersSportsTalk) Brandon Aiyuk, the wide receiver, is reportedly splitting with San Francisco 49ers, after being injured since October 2024. Brandon Aiyuk is reportedly set to depart from San Francisco 49ers, The New York Times reported. The NFL side is reportedly frustrated with the wide receiver who has been out with an injury since October 2024.

Aiyuk reportedly failed to attend meetings and has been a no-show to team activities in recent months. His teammates have tried but have not been able to convince him to get back to the field with them either, as per NYT. The publication reported that Aiyuk mostly trained separately.

With all this in mind, the 49ers are reportedly looking to make a change, but many might be wondering where the 27-year-old could go next.

Where could Brandon Aiyuk go next?

Aiyuk could next head to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They were reportedly in contention to sign Aiyuk in August 2024. However, he ended a contentious contract dispute with the 49ers and negotiated a $120 million extension over four years.

Now that the 49ers chapter looks to be over, the Steelers could take him. While they have DK Metcalf, a strong performer like Aiyuk would definitely help, but only if the player was at proper fitness levels.

Aiyuk's injury is likely to become a factor to consider whenever his next move has to take place. He could also head to Washington Commanders where his longtime friend Jayden Daniels plays quarterback.

Aiyuk could also head to Cleveland Browns, who had made a push last offseason to acquire the wide receiver. Once he becomes a free agent if 49ers do part ways, then any NFL team could essentially come knocking.

However, Aiyuk's injury might be a point of concern. He has been out hurt since October 2024. He tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus during the game against Kansas City Chiefs and had to undergo major reconstructive surgery the following month. There was an expectation he could be back in the latter part of this season, but the 49ers have firmly kept him on the PUP list.