Referee Adrian Hill carted off after non-contact leg injury during Bills vs Texans game

Adrian Hill suffers injury during the Buffalo Bills vs Houston Texans game.(X/@AaronWilson_NFL) Adrian Hill was carted off field after he suffered an injury during the Buffalo Bills vs Houston Texans game. Referee Adrian Hill endured an injury to his left leg on a non-contact play while officiating the NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Thursday evening.

According to NBC Sports, Hill started jogging from behind the play and immediately began hopping and grabbing at his left leg. It added that Hill could not put any weight on his leg and he required a cart to get off the field with 7:29 left in the third quarter.

Watch:

At 20-16, the Texans were leading the game at the time of the injury, according to the New York Post.

“They’re going to move the umpire to the referee position, and they are going to eliminate the umpire position. So (Ellison) will work the entire offensive backfield by himself moving forward. Everyone else will have their normal positions,” Prime Video rules analyst Terry McAulay explained on air, as per the New York Post.

According to Bleacher Report, Texans staff members assisted Hill off the field before he was carted away, and umpire Roy Ellison took over the referee duties. The injury took place in the third quarter when Bills quarterback Josh Allen took a sack from Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter.

All about Adrian Hill

Hill had worked as a college official from 2004-2009 before moving to the NFL as a line judge in 2010. He was promoted to head referee in 2019, as per the Bleacher Report. He works as a Space Department flight software engineer for the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory on a full-time basis.

"I work a lot on the software that monitors the health of the spacecraft. When things were going well, things are very quiet, as soon as something goes wrong, you're the first guy people go to,” Hill told CBS Baltimore's Rick Ritter back in 2021.

Hill was named Engineer of the Year by the Baltimore chapter of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) in 2006, and in the field, he has worked two NFC Wild Card playoff games in 2022 and 2023, and well over 100 matchups as a head referee overall.

