NFL Week 14 schedule: Bears vs Packers gets prime slot, Bengals vs Bills moved earlier; changes explained

The Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers has now been moved from the early 1 p.m. ET slot to the later 4:25 p.m. ET window and will be streamed on FOX.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills contest has been bumped into the 1 p.m. ET slot. According to the Buffalo Bills' official site, this will mark the sixth 1 p.m. game of the season for Buffalo

The update was first flagged in a post by NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Why has there been a change?

This swap is enabled by the NFL’s flexible scheduling guidelines, which allow Sunday afternoon games to be shifted between the early (1 p.m. ET) and late (4:25 p.m. ET) timeslots to maximise competitive and broadcast appeal.

According to NFL.com, in Weeks 14–17, the league can make flex calls as late as six days before kickoff.

The flex move is because the Bears-Packers matchup carries stronger playoff implications and viewer interest.

According to the Bears' site, the game now scheduled for Sunday, December 7, at Lambeau Field will kick off at 3:25 p.m. CT (4:25 p.m. ET).

According to Cincy Jungle, Cincinnati's 3-7 record and limited playoff relevance compared to Buffalo's 7-3 stand as factors in the move.

However, there is some optimism in Cincinnati that quarterback Joe Burrow may be active for the game. Sports Illustrated reported that he recently practised with the first team.

Fans are hoping for a showdown

The Bears–Packers rivalry is one of the NFL’s oldest and most storied, and its elevation to a national window could draw in a wider TV audience.

On the other hand, the Bengals-Bills move may disappoint some viewers hoping to catch a marquee showdown between Joe Burrow and Josh Allen in the prime time.