Chiefs' Dave Toub delivers blunt take on Trump's view of NFL's new kickoff rules: ‘He doesn’t even…'

Kansas City Chiefs' special teams coordinator Dave Toub fired back at President Donald Trump's criticism of the new NFL kickoff rule. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, rear left, and special teams coordinator Dave Toub, right, confer during warmups before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)(AP)

Toub said, “He doesn’t even know what he’s looking at. He has no idea what’s going on. Take that for what it’s worth. And I hope he hears it.”

Trump lambasted the new format as “sissy football” and “bad for America.”

These comments come amid the heated debate over the league's attempt to make kickoffs safer and more dynamic.

The remarks were captured in an interview posted by MySportsUpdate on X.

This story is being updated.