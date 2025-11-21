Search
Fri, Nov 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chiefs' Dave Toub delivers blunt take on Trump's view of NFL's new kickoff rules: ‘He doesn’t even…'

ByShirin Gupta
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 04:04 am IST

Kansas City Chiefs’ special teams coordinator Dave Toub fired back at Trump, saying he “doesn’t even know what he’s looking at.”

Kansas City Chiefs' special teams coordinator Dave Toub fired back at President Donald Trump's criticism of the new NFL kickoff rule.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, rear left, and special teams coordinator Dave Toub, right, confer during warmups before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)(AP)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, rear left, and special teams coordinator Dave Toub, right, confer during warmups before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)(AP)

Toub said, “He doesn’t even know what he’s looking at. He has no idea what’s going on. Take that for what it’s worth. And I hope he hears it.”

Trump lambasted the new format as “sissy football” and “bad for America.”

These comments come amid the heated debate over the league's attempt to make kickoffs safer and more dynamic.

The remarks were captured in an interview posted by MySportsUpdate on X.

This story is being updated.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Chiefs' Dave Toub delivers blunt take on Trump's view of NFL's new kickoff rules: ‘He doesn’t even…'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On