Search
Fri, Nov 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bears at Packers flexed to later start, Bills-Bengals early in Week 14 swap

Reuters |
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 02:12 am IST

FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-CHI-WEEK-14-FLEX/

Traditional NFC North rivals were bumped closer to primetime with the NFL adjusting the Dec. 7 schedule to feature the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the late afternoon slot.

Bears at Packers flexed to later start, Bills-Bengals early in Week 14 swap
Bears at Packers flexed to later start, Bills-Bengals early in Week 14 swap

The game will replace the Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills matchup, which rolls forward to a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Bears and Packers play twice in a span of 14 days, with Green Bay making the return trip to Chicago for a Dec. 20 division game.

Cincinnati visits Buffalo to begin December in a stretch of three road games in four weeks beginning with a Thanksgiving night trip to face the Baltimore Ravens . The Bills are trailing the New England Patriots in the AFC East.

The full Week 14 schedule following flex revisions released Thursday is below:

Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS Washington Commanders at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday, Dec. 8, 2025 Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Bears at Packers flexed to later start, Bills-Bengals early in Week 14 swap
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On