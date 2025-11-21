Traditional NFC North rivals were bumped closer to primetime with the NFL adjusting the Dec. 7 schedule to feature the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the late afternoon slot. Bears at Packers flexed to later start, Bills-Bengals early in Week 14 swap

The game will replace the Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills matchup, which rolls forward to a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Bears and Packers play twice in a span of 14 days, with Green Bay making the return trip to Chicago for a Dec. 20 division game.

Cincinnati visits Buffalo to begin December in a stretch of three road games in four weeks beginning with a Thanksgiving night trip to face the Baltimore Ravens . The Bills are trailing the New England Patriots in the AFC East.

The full Week 14 schedule following flex revisions released Thursday is below:

Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS Washington Commanders at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday, Dec. 8, 2025 Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

