Caleb Durbin ripped a game-tying RBI double in the 10th inning then scored the winner on Andruw Monasterio's single as the host Milwaukee Brewers topped the St. Louis Cardinals 9-8 on Saturday. Brewers stage comeback in 9th, walk off Cardinals in 10th

The Brewers celebrated their 11th walk-off victory of the season hours after they officially clinched their seventh postseason berth in eight years with the New York Mets' 3-2 loss to the Texas Rangers.

After Jordan Walker scored on a double-play groundout in the top of the 10th inning, Durbin forged an 8-8 tie with a double into the left-center field gap. Monasterio then capped a 10-pitch at-bat against Kyle Leahy with a single to center.

Abner Uribe got the win after allowing the 10th-inning run on no hits and one walk.

Milwaukee's William Conteras had an RBI infield single to cap a three-run outburst in the ninth inning. He had three RBIs and Sal Frelick drove in two runs for the Brewers , who trailed by five runs entering the bottom of the sixth.

St. Louis' Ivan Herrera homered to highlight a three-hit performance and Brendan Donovan also went deep. Thomas Saggese had an RBI single among his three hits for the Cardinals , who have lost five in a row.

Trailing 7-4 in the ninth inning, the Brewers put the first two runners aboard against Riley O'Brien before Frelick doubled home Durbin. Jackson Chourio's infield single plated Monasterio, and Contreras' infield single leveled the score at 7.

Herrera deposited a first-pitch fastball from rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski over the wall in left-center field to open the scoring in the first inning.

Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch two batters later and scored on Lars Nootbaar's double to center field.

Donovan sent a 0-2 curveball from Misiorowski over the wall in right-center field to lead off the third inning.

Frelick's sacrifice fly in the third inning trimmed Milwaukee's deficit to 3-1, but St. Louis regained its three-run cushion in the fifth when Herrera ripped a one-out double and came around to score on Willson Contreras' single to right field.

Victor Scott II had a sacrifice fly and Pedro Pages scored on a wild pitch by Rob Zastryzny in the sixth inning to push the Cardinals' advantage to 6-1.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.