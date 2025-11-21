BEREA, Ohio — Defensive end Alex Wright has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday worth $33 million, including $21 million guaranteed. Browns, Wright agree to 3-year, $33 million contract extension

“It's life-changing. I feel like this is the best fit for me, not only this defense but playing alongside Myles ," Wright told reporters on Thursday. "I couldn't get that anywhere else. I feel like I grew up here.”

Wright, a third-round pick in the 2022 draft, is in the final year of his rookie contract.

He is third on the Browns with three sacks and is tied for seventh with 23 tackles along with eight quarterback pressures. Wright missed most of last season after suffering a triceps injury in the fourth game.

“He is a physical presence in the run game. He’s got great size. You know, some of our best plays on the edge are Alex taking on pullers and knocking tight ends back. And, those are things we really value. And he’s rushed really well for us, too, and been a good complement ," defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said.

"You know, pass rushers aren’t cheap, finding those guys in the free agent market. So, I think it’s a good sign for us that we’re developing some players and getting production out of guys like Alex and Zay and Cam and all across the board."

Despite being 2-8, the Browns are ranked first in the league in pass defense and second in total defense.

Wright suffered a quadriceps injury against the New York Jets on Nov. 9 and could miss a second straight game when the Browns are at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.