Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman shows off his basketball skills in viral video| Watch

Keon Coleman has shown his potential in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills, but apparently, football is not the only sport in which his talent lies. Bills WR Keon Coleman has insane basketball skills.(AP)

In a video going viral on social media, the wide receiver can be seen scoring bucket after bucket in a basketball game. According to Dov Kleiman, Coleman played in a celebrity basketball game over the weekend and totally dominated everyone.

“Insane: Bills star WR Keon Coleman could easily play in the NBA. Coleman dropped 60 PTS in a celebrity game this weekend,” Kleiman wrote in the X post while sharing the video.

The talent was always there. Keon Coleman is one of the rare sports stars who was a double-sport player before fully committing to football. He was on his high school basketball and football teams. At the start of his college career with the Michigan State Spartans, Coleman did not leave basketball and played for both programs.

Keon Coleman in the NFL

After two seasons with the Michigan State Spartans, Keon Coleman transferred to the Florida State Seminoles for his junior year. There, he was named First Team All-ACC at the wide receiver, all-purpose, and specialist positions, joining Will Shipley as the only college football players to earn first-team honours at three positions.

Coleman entered the 2024 NFL Draft, where he became the Buffalo Bills’ second-round pick. In June 2024, he signed a four-year rookie deal with the Bills.

His rookie season was cut short by several weeks due to a wrist injury during his week nine appearance against the Miami Dolphins. Keon Coleman finished the season having played 13 games for the Bills. QB Josh Allen targeted the wide receiver 57 times during the season, of which he caught 29 passes for 556 yards. He also managed to reach the end zone four times for the team.