Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's wholesome wedding photos have fans calling them ‘couple of the year’

ByRiya Sharma
Jun 14, 2025 02:58 PM IST

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen exchanged vows in a romantic wedding ceremony. The photos of the newlywed has now taken over the internet. 

Sinners star Hailee Steinfeld exchanged vows with NFL player Josh Allen in a romantic ceremony in California on 31 May. The couple’s heartwarming wedding photos have left fans gushing over their undeniable chemistry and Hailee's look as a bride. (Also Read: Hawkeye actor Hailee Steinfeld gets engaged to NFL quarterback Josh Allen with dreamy proposal. See pics)

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's wedding photos out!
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's wedding pics

In photos shared by wedding photographer Jose Villa, Hailee looked stunning in a white wedding gown, while Josh couldn’t keep his hands off his bride. One picture shows the couple toasting with champagne, and another captures the newlyweds walking hand in hand down the aisle as guests cheered them on. In a particularly sweet moment, Hailee is seen planting a gentle kiss on Josh’s cheek, adding to the fairytale charm of the day.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over the wholesome wedding pictures. One of them commented, "COUPLE OF THE YEAR! Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen on their wedding day." Another wrote, "I love how traditional they are." Others added, "Iconic!! 😍 dreamiest weekend!!", "Such a gorgeous couple," and "Hailee is the most beautiful bride." A fan from Buffalo shared, "Our King & Queen. Such a beautiful day for these two! We have all been anxious to see these pictures back here in Buffalo!"

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's relationship

Hailee and Josh were first linked in May 2023 after being spotted together several times around New York City. By June, reports suggested that Hailee was genuinely smitten with the NFL star. Allen addressed the buzz around their romance in an August 2023 episode of the Pardon My Take podcast, joking, “It still surprises me that people care so much,” in reference to their PDA-filled holiday photos.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024, when Allen posted a series of adorable pictures with Hailee, including moments from a Paris getaway and a family gathering. In November 2024, Josh proposed in a picturesque waterfront setting. The couple shared the moment via a joint Instagram post captioned, “♾️ 11•22•24 ♾️,” showing Allen on one knee beneath a romantic arch of flowers and candlelight.

Before dating each other, Hailee was linked to singer Niall Horan in 2018, while Josh had been in a long-term relationship with Brittany Williams from 2015 to 2023.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's wholesome wedding photos have fans calling them ‘couple of the year’
