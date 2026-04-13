BYU basketball star AJ Dybantsa tours Lindon Utah Temple open house

BYU basketball star AJ Dybantsa visited the Lindon Utah Temple during its public open house. He was accompanied by senior church leader Ronald A. Rasband. AJ Dybantsa visits Lindon Utah Temple open house alongside Apostle Ronald A. Rasband. (Instagram)

The visit took place during the temple’s open house period. An open house is an event that allows the public to tour the building before its ordination. Lindon Utah Temple is a church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dybantsa shared moments from the visit on social media, offering a glimpse into the experience alongside family members and members of the BYU community.

He was the nation's leading scorer in college basketball in the previous season.

Also Read: Why NFL approved 9 new rule changes for the 2026 season? Explaining Roger Goodell's new move

Visit included family and BYU leadership According to reports, Dybantsa was joined by his father, Ace Dybantsa, during the visit. They were also accompanied by several important figures connected to Brigham Young University. Athletic director Brian Santiago and head basketball coach Kevin Young were among them.

The presence of BYU officials and players highlighted the close connection between the athlete and the university environment, where sports and community engagement often intersect with each other.

Dybantsa acknowledged the visit in a short message posted online, writing, “Thank you Elder Rasband.”