Cadillac signs Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez for Formula 1. Key details here

Cadillac, the all-new Formula 1 entrant, has roped in Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez for their debut campaign next year, marking the two drivers' return after staying away from the grid for a year, Sky Sports reported. Neither Bottas nor Perez is racing this year, since being dropped at the end of last year. Cadillac signs Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez for F1 debut.(X/@Cadillac_F1)

The decision has been taken after considering their experience of wins and podiums in F1, said Mark Reuss, president of Cadillac's parent company General Motors, in an official statement. He has dubbed them as a “really good winning combination.”

All about Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez

Bottas is gearing up for his 36th birthday on Thursday. So far, he has secured victory in 10 races for Mercedes. He was a part of their side as Lewis Hamilton's teammate between 2017 and 2021. He even managed to score 20 pole positions, the BBC reported.

In the current 2025 season, he serves as the reserve driver for Silver Arrows, since Sauber decided not to renew his deal at the end of last year. He last raced in 2024 for Sauber.

At the end of last season, the 35-year-old got dropped by Red Bull. This happened even when he had two years remaining as part of his contract. As per the BBC, the team parted ways with him as it felt he ran out of time to prove himself as Max Verstappen's support.

Prior to Bottas and Perez's confirmation, Cadillac had thought about roping in young and fresh talent, according to Dan Towriss, chief executive officer of GM's partner TWG Global. Towriss stated that Cadillac needed their "experience, leadership and technical acumen". "We're humbled by their belief in us and this project," Towriss stated.

What Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez said?

In a team statement, Bottas asserted that Cadillac were "ambitious but also grounded," adding that it was not just a racing project, but a “long-term vision.” Meanwhile, Perez stated he was able to sense the "passion and determination" in his project starting from their maiden conversations.

"To help bring such a fantastic company to F1 is a huge responsibility, one I'm confident of taking on," he added.

FAQs

When will Cadillac make their Formula 1 debut?

It is slated to mark its debut in 2026.

How many teams are there in F1?

Cadillac will join the grid as Formula 1's 11th team.

Has Cadillac confirmed its driver line-up For F1 debut?

Yes, it has signed Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as its drivers.