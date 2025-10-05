Cam Akers reminds Vikings of his college QB stats in massive trick play vs Browns; coach impressed

Cam Akers was a star college quarterback - believe it or not. The 26-year-old just reminded the Minnesota Vikings of his brilliant stats with a massive trick play in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in London. Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers runs onto the field ahead of Browns game(AP)

With 2:37 left in the quarter, Akers lined up in the shotgun formation. He rolled right but never planned to run. Instead, he lofted a pass to a wide-open Josh Oliver for a touchdown, showing his high school skills are still in his toolkit.

The Vikings eventually won the game, thanks to Carson Wentz's last-minute TD pass to Jordan Addison.

Read More: Did Dan Campbell slam NFL over Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance? Here's the truth

“After this game I think it’s safe to say McCarthy is the third string qb on the Vikings behind wentz and cam Akers,” one impressed fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“QB controversy in Minnesota? Cam Akers looks natural?” another one asked.

Was Cam Akers a college QB?

Long before becoming an NFL running back, Akers was a star quarterback at Clinton High School in Mississippi. His senior season was nothing short of dominant - 3,128 passing yards with 31 touchdowns, paired with 2,105 rushing yards and 34 more scores. That production earned him Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

Akers’ high school résumé also included national recognition. He was invited to the US Army All-American Bowl, where he captured the US Army Player of the Year Award. His dual-threat ability made him one of the most sought-after recruits in the country.

He eventually transitioned to running back at Florida State, though he still flashed his arm on occasion, completing five passes during his college career. Now in the NFL, moments like his Week 5 trick play serve as a reminder: Akers never truly left his quarterback roots behind.