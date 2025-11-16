EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Cam Edwards rushed for 165 yards, pushing him over 1,000 yards for the season, and UConn defeated Air Force 26-16 on Saturday. Cam Edwards cracks 1,000-yard mark, scores twice for UConn in 26-16 win over Air Force

Edwards scored two touchdowns and finished the day with 1,031 yards.

The Huskies scored a touchdown on their first possession of each half. They took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 10-yard run by Joe Fagnano but a pass for the two-point conversion was incomplete. UConn added a 47-yard field goal by Chris Freeman in the final minute of the second quarter for a 9-7 lead at halftime.

UConn opened the second half with a six-play, 79-yard drive capped by Edwards' 8-yard touchdown run. Edwards opened the drive with a 36-yard run and Fagnano had a 31-yard completion to Shamar Porter.

Freeman added a 27-yard field goal early in the fourth and a 5-yard run by Edwards made it 26-10 with 5 1/2 minutes remaining.

Air Force's Dylan Carson picked up his second rushing touchdown of the game on a 2-yard run to make it 26-16 with 2 1/2 minutes left in the game.

Owen Allen had 123 yards rushing for the Falcons , who had 291 yards on the ground.

The Huskies wrapped up their home season at 6-0 and are 12-1 at home over the past two seasons.

