Former UFC star Jon Jones had a pair of misdemeanor charges dismissed in connection with a car accident last February. Car accident charges dropped against Jon Jones

Jones was charged with leaving the scene of a traffic accident and later faced a charge of "use of telephone to terrify, intimidate, threaten, harass, annoy or offend."

But the state of New Mexico, where the car accident took place, filed to dismiss the charges on Friday. The court records were initially obtained Tuesday by the outlet MMA Fighting.

"After further investigation, the State has reason to believe the defendant's alibi defense is credible," the document said. "The State therefore dismisses this matter."

Jones later thanked the district attorney's office in a published statement. He explained that he provided evidence to prove that he never left his house the night of the accident, in which a woman told police that Jones crashed their vehicle and fled on foot.

"In this case, there was a rush to judgment before any real evidence was gathered," Jones wrote. "I understand that, in the court of public opinion, the allegations may have seemed believable, especially given my past mistakes. But by the time these claims were made public, I had just retired from competition, and that moment was stolen from me by someone who made false accusations to avoid a DWI and any real accountability.

"I sincerely hope that this individual is held responsible by Albuquerque's law enforcement. They not only disrupted my retirement but also made our police department appear negligent in the process."

Jones, 38, officially retired in June, leaving the UFC heavyweight belt to Tom Aspinall as a result. He was a two-time light heavyweight champion before becoming heavyweight champion in 2023.

Field Level Media

