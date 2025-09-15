Kyler Murray threw for 220 yards and a touchdown and the Arizona Cardinals' defense took care of business until the fourth quarter in a 27-22 home-opening victory against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Cardinals overcome mistakes, stave off Panthers

Arizona linebacker Zaven Collins returned a fumble for a touchdown. The Panthers didn't reach the end zone until almost 43 minutes into the game, yet the Cardinals needed a late defensive stand to hold on.

Murray finished 17-for-25 passing with an interception.

Carolina quarterback Bryce Young, who committed turnovers on the Panthers' first two possessions, ended up 35-for-55 for a career-high 328 yards in the air with three touchdown throws and an interception. Hunter Renfrow caught two TD passes.

Arizona carried a 20-3 lead into halftime despite only a 145-112 edge in total yardage. Murray connected with Michael Wilson for an 11-yard touchdown pass with four seconds to play in the half.

The lead grew to 27-3 on James Conner's 2-yard run to complete the first possession of the second half.

The Panthers scored late in the third quarter on Young's 4-yard pass to Renfrow, who made his first scoring catch for the team, and again with 5:05 remaining on Chuba Hubbard's 5-yard catch from Young.

Trailing 27-15, the Panthers regained possession with 4:30 to play. Young's 1-yard toss to Renfrow with 1:58 left marked the final touchdown.

The Panthers recovered an onside kick at their own 49-yard line and had one timeout remaining. Even with four Arizona penalties, Carolina didn't advance inside the Cardinals' 30.

Earlier, the Cardinals held a 10-0 lead despite claiming only one first down and taking five snaps.

Collins was credited with a 3-yard return on a fumble recovery to cut short Carolina's first series. The ball was knocked away from Young on Josh Sweat's sack, with the ball bouncing about 15 yards before Collins gathered it and rolled into the end zone for the points.

Young was intercepted by Baron Browning and the Cardinals were in scoring position again. Chad Ryland booted a 29-yard field goal.

The Panthers finally got a drive going and it resulted in points when Ryan Fitzgerald kicked a 27-yard field goal with 50 seconds left in the first quarter.

