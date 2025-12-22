Chargers blank Cowboys in second half t FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-LAC/RECAP Justin Herbert passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns ‍and added a scoring run as the Los Angeles Chargers delivered a 34-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at Arlington, Texas.

Quentin Johnston had four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown for the Chargers , who won for the seventh time in the past eight games. Ladd McConkey had a scoring reception, Omarion Hampton rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and ⁠Herbert completed 23 of 29 passes.

Los Angeles ⁠can clinch an AFC playoff spot if it receives help from the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night or the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

Dak Prescott completed 21 of 30 passes ‍for 244 ‌yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys , who were eliminated from the playoff chase Saturday when the Philadelphia Eagles ​knocked off the Washington Commanders.

George Pickens had seven receptions for 130 yards and one touchdown and Ryan Flournoy had a scoring catch for Dallas.

CeeDee Lamb had six catches for 51 yards to raise his season yardage total to 1,027. He joins legendary Michael Irvin as the only Cowboys with five consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Cameron Dicker kicked second-half field goals of 37 and 27 yards to give the Chargers a 27-17 lead. Hampton tacked on a 5-yard scoring run ​with ⁠4:48 left.

Down 17, the Cowboys removed Prescott and Joe Milton finished up. Milton completed his two passes but lost a ⁠fumble while scrambling when hit by Derwin James Jr., and Tuli Tuipulotu recovered as the ‌Chargers blanked Dallas in the second half.

Prescott hit Flournoy on a 5-yard scoring pass to cap the opening possession of the game. The Chargers answered back when Herbert threw ​a 23-yard touchdown pass to Johnston with 6:43 left in the first quarter.

Dallas moved ahead 10-7 on Brandon Aubrey's 33-yard field goal 56 seconds into the second quarter. Los ‍Angeles moved back ahead four-plus minutes ‍later when Herbert ⁠connected with McConkey on a 25-yard touchdown pass.

Four offensive plays later, the Cowboys took a 17-14 lead as Prescott hit Pickens on a 38-yard scoring play.

Herbert scored from the 1 to cap a 16-play, 81-yard drive to give Los Angeles a 21-17 lead with 19 seconds left in the first half.

Field ‌Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.